The ‘Sakamoto Days’ Chapter 172 release date, confirmed

Although fairly new to the industry, Sakamoto Days has grown immensely popular among manga readers since its debut in 2020. The story is onto its 172nd chapter now, are you following up?

A former hitman returning to his dangerous ways after living like a family man for years sounds like the perfect subject of an action manga. However, the talented Yuto Suzuki has masterfully blended comedy into the shonen story. Sakamoto Days thus has a modern appeal to it; the slice-of-life elements seamlessly blend with heartfelt comedy and refreshing action that results in a unique read.

Sakamoto Days started publishing in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Nov. 2020, following the life of Taro Sakamoto. Once a legendary hitman and assassin, Sakamoto turns to family life after falling in love with Aoi and settles down with his wife and child while running a convenience store. However, his life takes a turn when a bounty is placed on his head, thrusting him back to his days in the Order (an assassin group).

The manga has thus far progressed to 171 chapters, with fans eagerly awaiting the next one to drop. It recently entered its 9th arc — the New Order arc — beginning with Chapter 169. The upcoming chapter is said to bring significant developments to the story as Shishiba and Osaragi bring together a new Order and Uzuki and his gang run rampant. Here’s when you can read it:

Sakamoto Days has been following a weekly release schedule. Chapter 172 will be available for fans to read online on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

The chapter will be available on the official Viz Media website, along with on the MangaPlus and Shonen Jump websites, depending on your location. The exact release time is anticipated to be 10:00 am ET (Eastern Time), which translates to 7:00 am PT (Pacific Time) or 3:00 pm GMT (Greenwich Mean Time).

And in case the news didn’t reach you already, the Sakamoto Days manga is soon being adapted into an anime television series. The trailer is already out, with the release window currently set for Jan. 2025. Better catch up on the manga soon!

