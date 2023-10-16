What did Gojo say to Geto at the end of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0?’

Warning: Spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and vague spoilers for chapter 236 at the very end

If you’ve watched Jujutsu Kaisen 0 you’ll know that there are at least two big mysteries left at the end. First, why is it that, in the post-credit scene, Yuta Okkotsu is chilling and eating beef stew with cool whip guy Miguel or “the foreign sorcerer” (as Gojo so eloquently dubs him)? Second, what in the world did Satoru Gojo tell Suguru Geto before he killed him?

While the first can eventually be clarified – Yuta is training abroad with Miguel – the second never truly is, although some people know the answer. Among those who are in the know, we have Gege Akutami – obviously, he’s the one who decided to make these words a mystery – and Yuichi Nakamura, Gojo’s voice actor. That’s because, according to Nakamura, the words were written on the script, and he even got to say them, although “they weren’t recorded.”

Even if we can’t be a hundred percent sure of the last words Geto heard from his best friend, we can speculate and make educated guesses. Here’s what some fans think, before I lay out my own opinion – which some agree with – on one of the biggest mysteries in Jujutsu Kaisen. A relevant note: my theory came after the release of the anime adaptation of the Hidden Inventory Arc and was reinforced by the release of chapter 236. If you are caught up with the manga and don’t want to know what happens in chapter 236, don’t read this article’s last paragraph.

A bittersweet farewell between two best buddies

Screengrabs via Mappa

On a Reddit thread discussing the topic, one of the most upvoted comments defends that Gojo told Geto some rendition of what he told Yuta as he handed him his student ID back: “my one and only best friend.” This can certainly be it, as Geto wouldn’t have anticipated Gojo to feel the same about him after all this time and his many villainous deeds. In fact, he says it so himself: he didn’t expect Gojo to have any trust left in him.

The opening theme to the first five episodes of season 2 is “Ao no Sumika” (“Where our Blue is”) by Tatsuya Kitani. Listening to the lyrics, one cannot help but feel how the nostalgia they express perfectly applies to Gojo’s view of his past as a student at Jujutsu High. After the chorus, there’s a quote: “‘We’ll meet again, right?’ in a muted voice.” Not only is this the only direct quotation in the song, but it also adds that the voice that speaks is “muted” or “unvoiced,” like Gojo’s is when he says those last words to Geto.

This, as I’ve mentioned, is supported by chapter 236. In the end, literally at the very end of the strongest special-grade sorcerer’s journey, Gojo and Geto do meet again. And they meet again as they looked like when they were teenagers, back at the peak of their youth and their friendship, and when things were so much simpler. However, it must be noted that Gojo does not react as if he knew this would happen. In fact, he makes a face and reacts quite rudely, but we can write this off as Gojo just being his Gojo self. If that wistful question was indeed what he told his friend at the end of the movie, it might’ve been because he felt these words were right even if he had no empirical evidence that meeting again would even be possible. But it was. Even if the circumstances that led to their last encounter aren’t joyous – just ask most manga-reading fans – it brings some closure, for the characters and, ultimately, for us as well.