Where Does ‘Tokyo Revengers’ Leave Off in the Manga?

Tokyo Revengers quickly cemented itself as one of 2021’s most popular new anime. However, with the news that the second season won’t be landing until January 2023, fans are rushing to the manga to get their fix. But if you’ve just finished the anime, where should you dive into the manga?

What is Tokyo Revengers about?

Based on the manga written and illustrated by Ken Wakui, Tokyo Revengers follows Takemichi Hanagaki, an unemployed young man. When Takemichi learns that his middle school girlfriend and her younger brother Naoto were killed by the Tokyo Manji Gang, he is distraught.

However, things get weird when Takemichi falls in front of a train. When he gets hit, he gets transported 12 years into the past. While in the past, he tells Naoto about the future. Then Takemichi is transported back to the present. However, when Takemichi returns to the present, he learns that he has caused a time paradox as Naoto is now alive in the present, but Hinata Tachibana is still dead. Takemichi and Naoto discover that whenever they hold hands, Takemichi goes back 12 years in time, allowing him to alter the past. However, he soon learns that history is complex, and each change he makes has massive knock-on effects leading to vastly different presents.

Which manga chapter does the anime end on?

The 24th and final episode of season 1 of Tokyo Revengers, called “A Cry Baby”, covers chapter 73 of the manga. Because of this, if you want to jump right back into the action, you should start with chapter 74 of the manga. Chapter 74 of the manga, titled “Get Back“, is found in the manga’s 9th volume. Kodansha USA released this volume digitally on July 16th, 2019, making it easy to access.

However, Seven Seas Entertainment, the company that releases physical versions of the manga, has not announced a physical release date for this volume yet. In fact, if you want a physical copy, you will have to wait a while. Seven Seas Entertainment has only announced physical release dates for volumes up to volume 8. Volume 8 will hit shelves on February 7th, 2023, so fans will have to wait a while for physical versions of volume 9.

Should you skip forward in the Tokyo Revengers manga?

While you can jump directly to chapter 74 after finishing the anime, it might be better to read the entire manga from chapter 1. While the anime is a decently faithful adaptation of the manga, it cuts some things and alters certain events due to time and content restrictions. So, while you won’t be totally lost if you skip directly to chapter 74, you will miss some references to earlier parts of the manga. As a result, if you have the time, it is better to start the manga from the beginning.