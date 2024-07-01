Where to read ‘Confined Room’ manhwa chapter 1

Imagine waking up in a frightening room and having no knowledge of how you got there. The walls close in, leaving you with only a computer and a flood of questions. That’s the world of Confined Room, a suspenseful manhwa that’s sure to engage any thriller buff. But where do you begin this thrilling journey? After all, even locating chapter 1 is a mystery in itself.

But first, what is the manhwa, Confined Room all about?

Confined Room tells the story of a curious high schooler named Xiaocao, who has a weird knack for gathering personal information and uncovering secrets. She has a way with computers and can sniff out secrets like a bloodhound. One day, she decides to peek into the online life of a cute classmate she has a little crush on named Leyi. Unfortunately for her, that turned out to big mistake when she figured out the contents of his account.

Freaked by what she sees, she sends him an anonymous note, intending to scare him, but things quickly turn bad for her. Soon after, Leyi disappears without a trace for a week, followed by herself a few days later. Xiaocao subsequently finds herself confined in a locked room, with just a computer for company. Now she has a new puzzle to solve; who locked her up in this frightening room, and can she utilize her computer abilities to get out?

Where can you read Confined Room?



Unfortunately for most, Confined Room hasn’t fully been translated into English yet. That means some popular reading platforms like WEBTOON don’t have it so far. However, some fans have found Confined Room on platforms like BAOZIMH. The only kicker here is that it is fully written in Chinese, but if you are the adventurous type, a translation app could get the job done for you. Several websites, notably MANHWATOP and MANHWADEN, have it available, but only the first four chapters are fully translated.

Nonetheless, there has been a growing online community of Confined Room fans on social media, including Reddit, and there have been discussions about the release of the official English translation. With Confined Room’s growing popularity, there’s a chance it might get picked up for an official English translation someday. So, keep an eye on popular Manhwa platforms and online discussions.

