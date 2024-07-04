Where to read ‘Savior Of Divine Blood’ chapter 1

Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the fantasy manga genre, or a curious newbie, Etou Shunji’s Savior of Divine Blood should definitely be on your radar. The first chapter of this interesting manga is proof that it will soon join the ranks of essential reads in the genre. It’s no wonder why it’s already been greenlit for an anime adaptation.

Savior of Divine Blood, in contrast to most manga, opens with a boom! A magical, mysterious, and intensely dramatic epic quest is set up perfectly in the opening few moments. Moreover, as you progress through the main protagonist’s journey, you’ll be pulled into a world where fate and choice affect people’s futures, and different magic abilities are put on display. Fans have compared this series to a wildly popular name- Solo Leveling, so you know you’re in for a treat.

But first, What is Savior of Divine Blood about?

Image via WEBTOON

Savior of Divine Blood begins with our protagonist, Ariake Subaru, a player who was bullied and mistreated by his older brother. Subaru was assigned a Rainbow rank, the lowest level among Gold, Silver, and Copper. Nonetheless, as the story progresses, he discovers a door that leads him to a world where he has the power and expertise to freely alter blood, a feat that completely transforms his existence.

Now, with this new ability, he is determined to right many wrongs, including his elder brother, who is out to get him. He’s also targeting the evil that lurks behind the door, which could signal disaster for the world. So if you’re sold on this story, the question now is where can you find the first chapter of Savior of Divine Blood.

Where can you read Savior of Divine Blood?

Several online sites provide access to Savior of Divine Blood, each with its own benefits. The official source for the manga, which has comparable designs and structure to manhwas, is accessible for reading on WEBTOON. However, while WEBTOON hosts all of the chapters on its website, not all of them are immediately available. The first seven chapters are free to read, while the remaining chapters are locked and ready to read at a set time, usually over several days as the chapter count increases. To acquire full access to all of the chapters and enjoy an ad-free read, you must purchase coins to unlock more chapters that are not yet available. Tuesdays are also the designated official day for the release of new chapters for Savior of Divine Blood.

So, no matter where you choose to read Savior of Divine Blood, you’re in for a treat. This opening installment promises to lay the groundwork for an unforgettable read. So, grab your preferred reading device, find a cozy spot, and prepare to be carried away into a world where the divine and mortal realms collide.

