Where to read the ‘One Punch Man’ manga online

Despite being a respected mangaka with multiple hit series under his belt, the most popular manga that One has crafted yet is One Punch Man.

Written by One with illustrations from Yusuke Murata, One Punch Man began its manga run back in 2012 after a successful web comic release in 2009, and is still going strong even today. It tells the story of Saitama, a superhero who can defeat any opponent with a single punch. When he grows bored of this predictable and mundane lifestyle, he sets out to seek a new challenge.

The popularity of One Punch Man spiked to an all-time high in 2015 with the release of the show’s anime adaption, and thanks to that, there’s plenty of newcomers looking to experience the story in its original manga form.

If you’re looking to read One Punch Man, you do have options, but if you’re aiming to get the best quality without any issues, then there’s one go-to location.

Image via Viz Media

If you’re looking to read One Punch Man online, then the best way is to head to the official Viz Media page for the manga, which includes all of the chapters so far.

There’s a catch to this, though. If you’re looking to start from the beginning, you’ll need to subscribe to a premium plan to gain access to all of the chapters, but if you’re just after the new additions, then the latest three chapters of the manga will always be available to read for free.

Viz Media is the best way to read manga and it is completely legal. Of course, there are plenty of other manga websites on the web that host chapters of One Punch Man, but the legitimacy of many of these is questionable, so you might want to avoid using them.