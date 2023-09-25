Through its seven alluring protagonists, each a living representation of the classic biblical vices, The Seven Deadly Sins paved a route to unmatched popularity in a vast, fantasy world rich steeped in medieval charm. This manga masterpiece by Nakaba Suzuki won the prestigious Best Shōnen Manga award at the 39th Kodansha Manga Awards in 2015, alongside Yowamushi Pedal.

The thrilling tale first emerged as a one-shot in the pages of Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine on Nov. 22, 2011. But Nakaba Suzuki felt impelled to take a great voyage after the it had a resoundingly good response. Beginning on Oct. 10, 2012, and concluding with the 364th chapter on March 25, 2020, Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine served as the manga’s official home as a serialized masterpiece for 8 years.

The 41 tankbon volumes of this captivating epic, which included 364 chapters overall, were published between Feb. 15, 2013, and May 15, 2020. Even though the original manga is now completed, Suzuki debuted Four Knights of the Apocalypse, an exciting sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins, in January 2021. The manga was also adapted into a five-season anime series, which was followed by a two-part film for Netflix. But before you dive into the endless world of The Seven Deadly Sins adaptations, here’s how you can read the original manga.

Where to read The Seven Deadly Sins manga?

Image via Kodansha

The Seven Deadly Sins obtained its passport to the English-speaking world in 2013 when Kodansha USA, the North American licensing behemoth, took it under its wing. This marked the beginning of the manga’s trans-Pacific voyage and appearance on English-language bookshelves. The first volume was published in the United States on March 11, 2014, and the 41st and final volume debuted on Jan. 26, 2021.

As the manga developed in Japan, it was also made available digitally in English across more than 170 countries, owing to a partnership with Crunchyroll. Through this simultaneous digital release, people from all over the world were able to enjoy the narrative as it developed across borders. Kodansha USA also began re-releasing The Seven Deadly Sins manga in an omnibus format on Feb. 1, 2022, compiling three of the original volumes into one.

Physical copies of the manga are easily available through well-known stores like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, Target, Books-a-Million, and Right Stuff Anime, among others. If you prefer to embark on this adventure in the digital world, Comixology offers The Seven Deadly Sins manga for digital reading.

What is The Seven Deadly Sins about?

Image via Kodansha

The manga focuses on the story of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of now-hounded knights who previously guarded the realm of Britannia. In order to liberate her kingdom from the oppressive Holy Knights, who have staged a coup and seized power, Elizabeth Liones, the third princess of Liones, sets out on a quest to find the Seven Deadly Sins and seek their help to liberate Liones from the Holy Knights.

The Holy Knights are led by a group called the Ten Commandments, who were manipulated by a demon named Fraudrin into unsealing the Demon Race from their prison. As Elizabeth gathers the Seven Deadly Sins with help from their leader Melodias, they work together to clear their name and free Liones from the shackles of the Holy Knights while uncovering the mysteries surrounding their world’s history and magic.