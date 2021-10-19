The Seven Deadly Sins Watch Order

If you’re into anime and have a Netflix subscription, then you’ve likely seen or at least heard of The Seven Deadly Sins, and for good reason. Over the years, Netflix’s first flagship anime series has grown a huge following with multiple seasons and movies to match.

The show follows the captain of the former team of the Seven Deadly Sins, Meliodas, as he attempts to get the gang back together again to fend off the Holy Knights and assist Princess Elizabeth with reclaiming the Kingdom of Liones.

With fast-paced action, great characters, and a unique story, there’s no reason not to add this anime series to your watchlist. Here’s the best way to experience everything that The Seven Deadly Sins has to offer.

The Seven Deadly Sins watch guide

There are five seasons of the original series, two OVAs, and two movies that make up The Seven Deadly Sins universe, a lineup that’s sure to keep you occupied for at least a few weeks. Here’s the way you’re going to want to go about watching these releases.

The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 1)

Nanatsu no Taizai (OVA)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Signs of Holy War (Season 2)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments (Season 3)

The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky (Movie)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Heroes’ Frolic (OVA)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods (Season 4)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement (Season 5)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light (Movie)

This order should flow perfectly outside of the final addition, Cursed By Light, as this film takes place midway through the final episode of the series. If you want to be pedantic, you could theoretically pause the episode halfway through and check the film out before continuing; however, watching the series in its entirety and then the film doesn’t detract from its greatness.

The Seven Deadly Sins is now available to stream on Netflix.