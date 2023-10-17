Where does ‘Four Knights of the Apocalypse’ take place in ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ timeline?

After acquiring the right to stream The Seven Deadly Sins, Netflix is now presenting fans of the original series with Four Knights of the Apocalypse. Based on a spin-off manga of the same name, this installment promises to entertain adventure fans just as much as the original, following Percival, the Knight of Death.

For those who loved the five seasons that The Seven Deadly Sings had to offer, this spin-off anime is a must-watch, but before diving in, folks should be aware of how it fits into the main series’ storyline. After all, it would likely be confusing to jump straight into this new anime with no idea of when its events take place. Fortunately, unlike some spin-offs that act as side-quests to the main story and have fuzzy timelines, Four Knights of the Apocalypse has a very well-defined place in the franchise.

How does Four Knights of the Apocalypse fit into the series’ timeline?

Four Knights of the Apocalypse is a sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins and takes place 16 years after the Holy War. As tends to be the case with most sequels, this spin-off shifts the focus to the next generation of characters — like Lancelot, who is the son of Ban — and allows us to see, through their eyes, how things have changed since the main series’ events.

Of course, because this is a sequel, folks would do well to watch The Seven Deadly Sins in order before diving into it. Four Knights of the Apocalypse can be enjoyed by those unfamiliar with the original anime, yes, but there’s no denying that viewers would likely miss out on some Easter Eggs by going in blind.