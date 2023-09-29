Is ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ anime and manga over?

While anime is a vastly consumed medium, being a fan of a series like The Seven Deadly Sins is not for the weak. To put it plainly, we’ve been following these characters for a total of seven years, over only four seasons. So there have been about three whole years in total that we were in the dark about the fate of Meliodas, Gowther, Escanor, and the rest of the gang. Season 4 of The Seven Deadly Sins was titled “Dragon’s Judgment,” and the season’s announcement shook the anime world. Furthermore, the title left many of us curious as to whether the anime was finally coming to end.

With otaku all around the world, it’s become second nature to hold one’s breath whenever the topic of your favorite anime’s conclusion arises. Take Attack on Titan for example, which has been running for an entire decade, but only has four seasons. So many twists and turns later, and fans aren’t even certain that the upcoming November special might be the last time we see Eren, Mikasa, and the rest of the cast. It’s pretty much the same for The Seven Deadly Sins. Many continue to wonder if Season 4 is the final outing, or sometime — no matter how long away — Nakaba Suzuki will pick up his pen, and the knights will return.

The manga’s conclusion

First things first, the manga series of The Seven Deadly Sins has officially concluded. Suzuki wrapped up the fantasy storyline with Chapter 346 – which was released on March 25, 2020. As expected, the final chapter brought closure to many of the story’s long-standing mysteries and character arcs. Additionally, it provided its readers with a satisfying end to the story. Despite this, the ending of the manga was met with mixed reactions from fans, as is the norm with any long-running series. While some of its readers appreciated the way the story wrapped up, others expressed disappointment that some storylines were not further developed. However, rule one of storytelling is that you can’t please the crowd, and otaku are known for their inability to be satisfied.

The anime’s conclusion

Much like the manga, the anime adaptation of The Seven Deadly Sins has also ended. The last episode was titled “Heirs,” and was released in June 2021. Anime adaptations are known to often lag behind their source material, and sometimes, producers choose to wait for more manga material to be available before continuing the anime. Thankfully, the anime reached the same endpoint as the manga, covering the events leading up to the final battle and its aftermath.

Over two years have passed since the release of the last episode of the anime. Despite this, some fans eagerly await the release of either a sequel season, or a spinoff. Nonetheless, since the anime has tied up loose ends and the source material is done, the chances remain slim. However, while the seasonal format of the anime has concluded, the characters have continued to live on. Following the end of the anime, three movies have been released. The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light was released in July 2021 – a few days after the series’ conclusion. Subsequently, a two-part film was announced, titled Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh. The first part was released on Dec. 20, 2022, while the second part hit streaming in August 2023.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse

On the topic of a sequel series, in 2020 Nakaba Suzuki revealed his decision to expand the Seven Deadly Sins universe. Much to the joy of fans, a sequel manga series was announced, and began serialization in 2021. For consumers of anime, an adaptation will begin airing on Oct. 8, 2023. The sequel is titled The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse.

The story follows Percival, a young boy who lives at the top of an island called God’s Finger with his grandfather Varghese. On Percival’s 16th birthday, Varghese is badly wounded by a Holy Knight in red armor. Before his grandfather passes away, he informs Percival that the knight in question is actually Percival’s father, Ironside. Long ago, Ironside was tasked with preventing the coming of the prophesied apocalypse. Soon after receiving this information, Percival begins his journey to find his father in order to uncover the truth, and figure out why Varghese was killed.

Knights of the Apocalypse promises a new exciting adventure and a host of new characters. While the original series is wrapped up and we’ve said goodbye to Meliodas and the lot, Percival and his newfound journey should appease the fans.

Before it begins airing however, a quick four-season rewatch is due.