What is ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse’ spinoff anime?

In the adventure and fantasy categories, The Seven Deadly Sins is among the most popular anime and manga series out there. Nakaba Suzuki’s story focuses primarily on Meliodas, one of the seven knights who embody the capital sins, and his quest to find his former comrades so that together, they can clear their good name and save the Kingdom of Liones. The manga was published between 2012 and 2020, gathering more and more fans with every new adaptation. So far, five anime seasons of The Seven Deadly Sins have been released, as well as three animated films, but we’re not stopping there.

Given the series’ popularity, in May 2022 an anime spinoff was announced, titled The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse. This will not be an original anime, but an adaptation of a spinoff manga of the same name. The story was also created by Suzuki and began being published in 2021, almost a year after the original manga reached its conclusion. Right now, the manga has 10 volumes, and there are more to come, as this sequel seems to be nowhere near the end.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse will serve as an official sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins anime, following Percival, a boy who had been raised by his grandpa, but soon learns that he is the son of Ironside, The Red Knight, who enters his life with an ominous prediction. Word is that Percival is destined to become part of the Four Knights, a group that has been prophesied to bring about the world’s destruction. Accompanied by Lancelot, the son of Ban, Percival sets off to find the remaining members of the Four Knights, in an epic journey that promises as much adventure as the original story.

Currently, not much information has been unveiled about this adaptation, but we do know that Telecom Animation Film is behind the project and that Shou Komura will be lending his voice to the main character.

On Jan. 24, The Seven Deadly Sins‘ official Twitter account announced that the anime’s premiere is planned for 2023, but unfortunately, an exact release date has not yet been confirmed. Until then, fans of the series can prepare for this new installment by rewatching The Seven Deadly Sins‘ anime seasons and movies in order. Not only will it be a nice trip down memory lane, but it can prove useful to recall any details that might have been forgotten by now.

If it follows its predecessor’s footsteps, Four Knights of the Apocalypse will surely be worth a watch.