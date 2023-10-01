The 10 best anime similar to ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’



Since 2014, fans of The Seven Deadly Sins have been taken on a large emotional roller coaster, as Meliodas and the gang fought to clear the name. While the beloved anime is indeed over, a spin-off, Four Knights of the Apocalypse arrives in October. Will that be enough to fill the void? Some fans aren’t so sure. One thing’s for certain, and it’s that Percival, who Meliodas passes the baton to, seems like a worthy protagonist.

However, even after Four Knights, more shōnen adventure is still required. There’s nothing quite like a young protagonist leading his friends into multiple battles and emerging victorious. That’s why this list of anime shows similar to The Seven Deadly Sins is necessary. It’ll serve to keep the momentum going, and introduce some exciting new anime characters you can’t help but root for.

Kiznaiver

Kiznaiver has a unique plot that would pique any otaku’s interests. The mini-series also has just 12 episodes, making for a truly thrilling binge watch. Kiznaiver takes place during the summer in a futuristic world. A group of teenagers are brought in to be experimented on in an effort to facilitate world peace. The experiment, however, is rather ghastly, and links the teenagers’ pain receptors together. So when one “Kiznaiver” is hurt, everyone linked feels it. Naturally, things begin to spiral out of control soon after.

Hunter X Hunter

Hunter X Hunter is one of the most recommended anime of all time, especially for beginners. The series follows the lovable Gon Freecss, who ventures out to become a hunter, as well as find his father, one of the world’s most top ranked hunters. On his journey, he befriends other aspiring hunters, and together, they face a hoard of challenges along the way.

Dorohedoro

Sorcery and experimentation collide in Dorohedoro, an anime about a somewhat dystopian city that houses evil magic users. The city, called “the Hole,” is a hotspot for sorcerers who experiment on the innocent and leave them greatly disfigured. When Caiman ends up with a reptile head, he joins forces with the full human, Niakidou, to hunt and kill the sorcerers and get his original look back.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Would it even be a list of determined protagonists if Edward and Alphonse Eric didn’t make an appearance? Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood follows the now-iconic duo who venture out to restore their physical bodies after an experiment gone wrong. It remains one of the most lauded anime ever, with a gripping storyline, brilliantly written characters, and incredible action sequences.

YuYu Hakusho

YuYu Hakusho is another anime that deals with correcting previous wrongs. When a young delinquent, Yusuke Urameshi, is killed while trying to save a young girl, he is given another chance at life. However, he must continue on as a spirit detective and make new friends in the spirit world, in order to keep demons from constantly wreaking havoc.

Cowboy Bebop

With just 26 episodes, Cowboy Bebop is one of the most fulfilling anime to binge through. Much like The Seven Deadly Sins, the iconic anime follows a group of underrated heroes who band together to defeat the actual criminals. Cowboy Bebop is widely heralded as one of the best anime in existence. Between its writing, action, and funky music, there’s more than enough to entertain.

Plunderer

Plunderer ventures into psychological thriller territory during its 24-episode run. The anime takes place in a dystopian world where one’s life is linked to a “Count.” When the “Count” gets to zero, that life is sent to the Abyss. However, a young girl named Hina soon begins to discover that the world she lives in houses many dark secrets.

InuYasha

InuYasha is an older, but much appreciated anime about an epic adventure. When Lagome Higurashi is transported to the past, she encounters a half-boy, half-demon named Inuyasha. Although they butt heads at first, they unite on a journey to find the pieces of a very powerful jewel. Along the way, they face many obstacles and must rely on one another to make it through.

Fairy Tail

The Seven Deadly Sins and Fairy Tail are quite similar, thematically. The former is a magical tale about a band of aspiring top-ranking wizards who are enrolled in the titular guild. Together, these wizards train and become stronger, encountering many challenges, and sticking with each other through it all.

Overlord

Set in a dystopian 2126, Overlord is an isekai anime that follows Momonga, an office worker who logs into an old game for the last time. However, things take an unexpected turn when, instead of being logged out, he is transported to another reality. Now, he must venture on with his gaming guild to see all this new world has in store for them.