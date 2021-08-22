When do the Seven Deadly Sins Movies Take Place?

When it comes to Netflix’s anime selection The Seven Deadly Sins is one of the best and most popular. The show is based on the manga series of the same and tells the story of Princess Elizabeth as she enlists the help of the Seven Deadly Sins to help her reclaim the Kingdom of Liones from the Holy Knights.

After encountering the Sin of Wrath, Meliodas, the captain of the former team of Seven Deadly Sins, the pair set off to bring the team back together again while fending off the attack of the Holy Knights. All this is just in the first season of the show, there are plenty more adventures to be had in the subsequent seasons and the series’ first movie.

The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky which first launched in 2018 tells a whole new story about the gang but for fans, this can make it quite confusing to place within the show’s timeline. Similarly, the newly released film The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light has been posing the same questions, is the film canon? where does it fit? the answers aren’t so simple.

When is The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky set?

Due to the Prisoners of the Sky not technically being canon as it wasn’t written by the series original author Nakaba Suzuki, there is no obvious time for the movie to have taken place, however, if you’re looking for a place to add it to your watch-through then following the events of season two is your best bet.

Given that things are still peaceful within the world it’s likely before the team set off to attack Melascula in season three, however, its events have no impact on the series nor do the characters who are introduced throughout the film.

You don’t need prior knowledge of the Seven Deadly Sins series to watch the film so it can pretty much be checked out at any time. However, given that it does have some mild spoilers regarding characters’ powers and origins we’d recommend at least finishing the first two seasons.

When is The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light set?

Again, the Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light tells a story outside of the series itself, however, in this case, it was written by the original author of the series making the movie canonical to the series. The film’s events take place halfway through the final episode of the fifth and final season of the Seven Deadly Sins, Dragon Judgement.