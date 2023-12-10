All ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ characters returning in ‘Four Knights of the Apocalypse’

Four Knights of the Apocalypse has managed to hold its own despite the overwhelming popularity of its predecessor — a universal fact that is not planning on going

The sequel anime takes place 16 years after the conclusion of The Seven Deadly Sins and has been a hit so far. Since its premiere in October, fans have been aching for the return of some of the original, iconic characters. Fortunately, there are more than a handful of favorites who will be making appearances in the sequel.

Arthur Pendragon

Arthur Pendragon is the King of Camelot, known for wielding the legendary sword Excalibur, a symbol of his royal lineage and his role as king. In the Seven Deadly Sins series, Arthur was portrayed as a young and aspiring king, driven by a sense of justice and the desire to create a peaceful kingdom. Arthur will be returning in the Four Knights of the Apocalypse as the main antagonist of the series. After defeating the creature named Cath Palug, he becomes the host of Chaos, earning the title “King of Chaos.”

Over the subsequent 16 years, he succumbs to corruption, harboring an intent for the annihilation of all other races.

Merlin

The brilliant and mysterious Sin of Gluttony, Merlin, will also be making her return to Four Knights of the Apocalypse as one of the main antagonists of the series. Characterized by an insatiable thirst for knowledge and magical abilities, Merlin’s calm demeanor hides many secrets. Merlin is considered one of the most powerful members of the Seven Deadly Sins, and is also associated with mysterious experiments and magical research. While mentoring Arthur Pendragon, she realizes he is the perfect host for Chaos and the key to her plans.

Meliodas

Meliodas was the Dragon’s Sin of Wrath and the leader of the Seven Deadly Sins. He was portrayed to have a youthful appearance, concealing his age, immense power, and mysterious past. His combat prowess, driven by the power of a dragon, is as ferocious as his sin suggests, making him a force to be reckoned with. Throughout the series, several secrets about him are revealed and the audience gets to understand his character more. He will be making his return to the sequel series as the father of Tristan, the Knight of Pestilence.

Ban

Ban is returning to the sequel as the father of Lancelot, the Knight of War. The Fox’s Sin of Greed, and the undying member of the Seven Deadly Sins, Ban is characterized by his roguish appearance, carefree attitude, and penchant for thievery. Despite his aloof demeanor, he is a fiercely loyal and compassionate individual. His immortality, a result of drinking from the Fountain of Youth, prevents him from aging and allows him to regenerate from any injury. Throughout the series, Ban’s backstory is explored, revealing a tragic past, his motivations for seeking immortality, and his connection with Elaine.

Elizabeth

Elizabeth Liones is the third princess of the Kingdom of Liones and the reincarnation of the goddess Elizabeth. She possesses healing powers and is romantically linked to Meliodas, the leader of the Seven Deadly Sins. Throughout the series, Elizabeth is on a quest to uncover her true identity and break the Goddess Curse which causes her to be reincarnated repeatedly and lose her memories of her past lives. In the sequel, Elizabeth is set to make an appearance as Meliodas’ spouse and the mother of Tristan.

Jericho

Returning to the sequel, Jericho was initially introduced as a Holy Knight of the Kingdom of Liones. She is known for her dedication to her duties and her strong sense of justice. Jericho is driven by a desire to protect her younger brother, Gustaf. She is also known for having a romantic interest in Ban. Jericho’s character undergoes notable development as the series progresses as she becomes intertwined with larger events in the world of The Seven Deadly Sins. Jericho will be returning as Lancelot’s teacher and attendant.

Gowther

Gowther, the enigmatic Sin of Lust, will also be making his return to the sequel during the Dalflare Range arc. Gowther is a doll-like figure with the ability to manipulate memories and emotions. He is characterized by his androgynous appearance, with long hair and a stoic expression. As a doll, he initially lacks a true understanding of emotions and human experiences. Despite this, Gowther contributes to the group with his magical abilities and analytical mind.