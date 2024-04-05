Will there be an ‘Attack on Titan’ sequel?

Though not the longest-running story in the history of anime, Attack on Titan had a good run. After over a decade of content, Eren Yeager’s story officially came to an end in the 2021 manga.

Hajime Isayama’s ending to the beloved fantasy anime was a long time coming but it did inspire some division among the fanbase. Most notably, the turn Eren’s character took that set off the course of the final arc.

In an attempt to unite his friends against a final foe, Eren makes the unconscionable decision to start The Rumbling, a genocide that will spread across the planet. Eren understands this is a damnable offense, but still goes forward with it so Mikasa and Armin can ultimately win the war. But some fans didn’t feel this was a solid justification for what Eren was doing.

But it isn’t unprecedented in the world of fiction. Eren joins the ranks of the original genocidal maniac, Paul “Maud’Dib” Atreides, who makes a similar decision in Dune to preserve one possible future. Considering the popularity of Dune: Part Two, it’s hard to see fans acting so harshly against this type of story nowadays. Nevertheless, many are still wondering if there will be a follow-up to Eren’s devastating decision.

Does Attack On Titan have a sequel?

Photo via MAPPA

Attack On Titan ends with a specific perspective of the world. Eren sacrifices it all to ensure that the Titan scourge is destroyed and humanity can enter an era of peace. Of course, humanity is notoriously short-sighted. Despite Eren’s sacrifice, the Titan technology is discovered years later, implying that this cycle of violence will happen again. So is the way of life. This ending is a socially conscious view of the world.

But for those hoping for a direct sequel, you might be disappointed. So far, there is no continuation of the story in the works. However, Isayama is teaming up with Yuki Kaji, the architect behind Eren’s anime portrayal. As per the Japan-based outlet Oricon, the two are working on a manga one-shot connected with the actor’s voice synthesis project, Soyogi Fractal. So far, the one-shot does not have a name but will be published in the Weekly Shonen Magazine and Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. Eventually, the one-shot will be published in full, but before then, the magazine will hold a contest to find an artist to complete the story.

This news may be a cold comfort to fans dissatisfied with the Attack on Titan finale, but the ending was final. For better or for worse, Isayama exercised his artistic integrity to tell a story worth telling. At the very least, his partnership with Kaji remains strong. So, better get ready for summer 2024 instead and make sure to read the one-shot when it gets published!