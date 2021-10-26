Marvel Studios Hires Legend Of Korra Director

In a move that could signal more anime-style offerings in the future, Marvel Studios has hired animator and Legend of Korra director Melchior Zwyer.

Zwyer will be a Supervising Producer on an upcoming Marvel Studios series, and the animator has an impressive resume to boot.

Zwyer has directed episodes of Star Wars Rebels, Young Justice, and The Legend of Korra, among other projects. Zwyer was also a storyboard artist on the Netflix anime-influenced show Trese. They also had a hand in a number of high-budget movie releases, like Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, and Flushed Away.

The move shows that Marvel could be preparing more anime-influenced offerings in the future, although Marvel has dabbled in anime style before. The company has released four anime TV series and two straight-to-video movies.

The anime was in collaboration with Japanese animation studio Madhouse and Sony Pictures Entertainment Japan. The four TV series entries were based on Blade, X-Men, Iron Man, and Wolverine.

The shows were mainly set in Japan. For example, in the X-Men anime, they are summoned to Japan to battle an evil mutant harvesting cult called the U-Men. The other projects were called Marvel Disk Wars: The Avengers and Marvel Future Avengers.

The Legend of Korra is a follow-up to the beloved animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. It follows the adventures of Korra, the next in line to be the avatar after airbender Aang.

Marvel also hired animator Sofia Alexander, who previously worked on the reboot of The Powerpuff Girls, Invader ZIM: Enter the Florpus, and Infinity Train.

In a post on Instagram, Alexander said she was very excited to join Marvel.

