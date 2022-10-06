‘Mob Psycho 100’ season 3 voice cast and where you’ve heard them before

Season three of Mob Psycho 100 has finally dropped on Crunchyroll. Along with returning voice actors in the Japanese dub who will be reprising their respective roles, some new characters and voice actors will be making their first appearance in the third season as well.

One thing to know about the new voice actors involved in season three is that they’ve voiced notable characters in other anime shows and films. Some have also done the Japanese dub of some of your favorite shows and video games.

So, in the spirit of not leaving you hanging on that vague note, let’s get to know the new voice actors that will be part of the season three ensemble and learn more about the work they’ve done in the past. Who knows, maybe you have heard them before!

Daiki Hamano as Saruta

Daiki Hamano returns to season three of Mob Psycho 100 as Shirihiko Saruta, a former member of the Telepathy club. Hamano has voiced multiple notable anime characters in the past, such as Tenji Mikasa in Tomodachi Game, Nananshi in The Seven Deadly Sins, and Leaky Eye Luca in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind.

Seiichiro Yamashita as Inukawa

Another character returning for season three is the former telepathy club member, Mameta Inukawa, voiced by Seiichiro Yamashita. And just like Hamano, Yamashita was also a part of Tomodachi Game wherein he voiced one of Tenji’s friends. Other notable roles on Yamashita’s resume include Raiden Shuga in 86, Ace Trappola in Disney Twisted Wonderland, and Kei Kantaro in The Vampire Dies in No Time.

Kayou Nakajima as Mob’s mother

Also returning to season 3 is Kayou Nakajima as Mob’s mother, who has made appearances in seasons one and two. Although she hasn’t bagged a lot of major roles in the past, Nakajima has played some recognizable supportive characters. She voiced Hawk’s mother in The Seven Deadly Sins, Granny Cat in Naruto: Shippuden, and Sukmika’s Aunt in Whispered Worlds.

Yoshinori Muto as Mob’s father

Alongside the mother, Mob’s father will also return in season three and will be voiced by Yoshinori Muto once more. You might recognize Muto from his previous roles, such as the Japanese voice for Richard Watterson in The Amazing World of Gumball. He also played the Chief Cabinet Secretary in Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex 2nd GIG: Individual Eleven, and Paku in Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex.

Kensuke Nishi as Teacher

Kensuke Nishi will make his debut in Mob Psycho 100 season three as the teacher of Mob’s class. Just like Nakajima, Nishi has also played a few side characters such as the Camera Obscura Ghost in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Bast in Horizon Zero Dawn, and Uke and Susumu Yunokawa in Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga.

Naho Oketani as Jagaimo

Another returning character in season three is Jagaimo, voiced by Naho Oketani. Though Oketani didn’t have any major roles in the past, she did provide additional voices in shows such as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean and Shouwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjuu.

Riho Kuma as Piiman

After voicing some support characters in the previous seasons of Mob Psycho 100, Riho Kuma will bring Piiman to life in season three. Her other past roles include Riche in The Case Study of Vanitas along with a few supporting roles in Fruits Basket 2nd Season and Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld.

Ryūnosuke Watanuki as Kijibayashi

Ryunosuke Watanuki makes a return to Mob Psycho 100 season three as Kijibayashi, one of the members of the telepathy club. Apart from minor and supportive roles in various mobile games such as Grand Summoners, Watanuki voiced Bembé Alvarez in the Japanese dub of Far Cry 6 and Tyrone Henry in the Japanese dub of Resident Evil: Resistance.

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Kumakawa

And finally, Shunsuke Takeuchi will return for season three of Mob Psycho 100 as Hiroshi Kumagawa, a member of the Body Improvement Club. You might recognize Takeuchi’s voice in case you watched the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen films as he voiced the adorable Olaf.

Takeuchi also played other characters during the second season of Mob Psycho 100, such as Bartender and a Punk. You will be hearing Takeuchi more in the future as he has roles lined up in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and Street Fighter 6.

A lot of familiar voices have returned to amp up season three, which has been teased to be more epic and action-packed than ever before. And with a strong, new vocal ensemble joining the cast, this show can’t get any better!

Season three of Mob Psycho 100 is now available to stream on Crunchyroll.