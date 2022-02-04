'Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island' Opens June 3

Sunrise has announced the main cast and release date for the upcoming Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan’s Island.

The film — directed by Yoshikazu Yasuhiko and set up as an adaptation of Mobile Suit Gundam’s infamous 15th episode — will release in Japan on June 3 and features several returning cast members from the original series, including Tōru Furuya as series’ protagonist Amuro Ray.

Ken Narita (Bright Noa) and Misato Fukuen (Fraw Bow) reprise their roles from more recent series, while the rest of the cast includes Satomi Arai as Mirai Yashima, Megumi Han as Sayla Mass, Toshio Furukawa as Kai Shiden, Hideki Nakanishi as Hayato Kobayashi, and Tomofumi Ikezoe as Sleggar Law.

First announced in September, Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan’s Island will feature an original script by Macross, Ultraman, and Iron-Blooded Orphans writer Toshizo Nemoto, with credits to Yuuji Kaneko (Kill la Kill) as art director and Takayuki Hattori (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin) for composition. Character designer and chief animation director Atsuhi Tamura drew an illustration for the announcement, below.

The original episode of Mobile Suit Gundam was not aired in the series’ English release, per the request of series creator and director Yoshiyuki Tomino. Set after the Federation’s at Jaburo, Amuro and the White Base take a detour on their supply run to Belfast for “The Island of No Return.” There Amuro finds an island occupied by children and an unpiloted Zaku. After he loses the Gundam, Amuro encounters a man who calls himself Cucuruz Doan.

With a Japanese release date set, we have yet to hear about plans for international distribution.