‘Mom I’m Sorry’ anime release window, plot, and more

Many manhwa readers eagerly wait for the day that their favorite webtoon gets adapted to an anime. In a lot of cases, this day may never come, but Mom, I’m Sorry fans can rejoice, as the popular webtoon has landed an anime adaptation. Here’s everything you need to know about the release window, plot, cast, and more on Mom, I’m Sorry.

Where to watch the anime

The first trailer for Mom, I’m Sorry was released in Sept. 2023 with no release date, leaving fans in anticipation. After nearly nine months, the first episode was released on May 23, 2024, and is available to watch globally. Episodes are released every Thursday on the Made By Bilibili YouTube channel.

The episode count for the first season of Mom, I’m Sorry hasn’t been confirmed yet, but fans can only hope that all 102 chapters will eventually get adapted. Mom, I’m Sorry is free every Thursday on the Made By Bilibili YouTube channel. The completed manhwa is also available to read on Webtoon.

What is Mom, I’m Sorry about?

Mom I’m Sorry is a heartwarming and emotional anime about a man named Dong Cuican who, after returning from the army, finds out that his mother is terminally ill. In an act of desperation, he makes a deal with a mysterious man to trade years of his life for his mom’s, which restores her to perfect health and grants her the looks of a twenty-year-old.

While his mother is living her best life, returning to college and reclaiming her youth, Dong Cuican is determined to keep her happy by concealing the truth about the deal he made. This means his lifespan is rapidly reducing, and he has no idea when his time will finally run out. Dong Cuican decides to devote his remaining time to caring for his mom and paying her back for all her love and sacrifices.

If that doesn’t get the waterworks going, what will?

