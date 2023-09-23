Move over Funimation and Crunchyroll… these are the best anime on HIDIVE

All thanks to its diverse genres, compelling storylines, and stunning animation, anime has stolen the hearts of millions of viewers worldwide. While there are many streaming platforms where you can enjoy a wide range of anime titles, HiDive is a hidden gem for anime lovers. With an impressive library of anime series and films both classic and contemporary, HiDive has curated a collection that caters to a wide range of preferences and tastes.

10. Princess Principal

Set in a steampunk-inspired version of London, this action spy series follows a group of girls who infiltrate a prestigious all-girls school – Queen Mayfair. The five girls go undercover as students and work for the Commonwealth to overthrow the Kingdom. This anime offers its audience a unique and thrilling experience filled with espionage, action, and a sprinkle of the supernatural.

9. Hitoribocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu

If you’re in the mood for a heartwarming and comedic slice-of-life series, then this anime is a perfect choice. Just graduating from elementary school and starting middle school, Bocchi Hitori is a young girl who suffers from intense social anxiety. The series follows her as she awkwardly navigates the challenges of making friends in school.

8. Fruits Basket

Fruits Basket is a heartwarming and emotionally resonant series that has become loved by many worldwide. The anime follows Toru Honda, an orphan who moves in with the members of the Soma family. She soon learns that the family is cursed to turn into animals from the Chinese zodiac when they are hugged by the opposite sex.

7. Revue Starlight

This visually stunning anime is a beautiful blend of music and battle royale. The series follows a group of girls who dream of becoming idols known as Stage Girls. With their unyielding zeal for music, acting, and stardom, the girls go against each other to become stars. This anime offers a unique experience for its viewers with its combination of musical theater, magical girls, and slice-of-life genres.

6. Akame Ga Kill!

Akame Ga Kill! Is an action-packed anime that is sure to be unforgettable. Set in a corrupt kingdom, the anime follows a group of assassins known as the Night Raid who aim to overthrow the oppressive regime of the capital. The series is filled with intense battles, a gripping narrative, and fan-favorite morally complex characters. This series is sure to keep you at the edge of your seat.

5. Oshi no Ko

A recent addition to HiDive’s lineup, Oshi no Ko is already making waves in the anime community for its insane mix of suspense, drama, and music. The anime offers a fresh take on the idol genre and explores the dark side of the industry. The series follows the story of a doctor and his patient who die and are reborn as children of a famous idol. When their mother dies, the twins look to uncover the truth behind her death.

4. Food Wars! (Shokugeki no Soma!)

This beautiful anime takes viewers on a culinary adventure and will leave you with a food craving. The story follows Yukihira Soma, a young chef who serves the common people with his delicacies. He joins the prestigious culinary school — Totsuki Culinary Academy — to hone his skills, and must battle some of the world’s best chefs to prove himself.

3. Land of the Lustrous

This aesthetically pleasing anime is set in a world too toxic for humans to exist where gemstones are sentient beings. It tells the story of Phos – a fragile gem who can’t seem to avoid danger. The gemstones attract the attention of the Lunarians, who wish to hunt gems and use them to make jewelry. This series stands out for its unique storyline, amazing character development, and beautiful animation.

2. Haikyuu!!

This entry is for lovers of sports anime. If you’re looking to start off into the genre, this is a perfect choice. This series focuses on the exhilarating world of high school volleyball. It follows the volleyball team at Karasuno High as they aim to win Nationals and become the best team in Japan. The series has a massive fan following for its dynamic characters, intense matches, and genuine sense of camaraderie.

1. Made in Abyss

This dark and enchanting tale is set in a world where a mysterious, deadly, and never-ending chasm called the Abyss exists. The series follows Riko – a young girl who embarks on a perilous journey into the Abyss to find her mother. This anime is sure to toy with your emotions so keep your tissues close.