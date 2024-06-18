‘My Deer Friend Nokotan’ Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and More

Ever tried sweeping your dirty secret under the rug, only to trip over that very rug in front of everyone? Well, that’s child’s play compared to what Torako faces in the upcoming anime, My Deer Friend Nokotan.

This summer, My Deer Friend Nokotan is gearing up to be the comedic riot of the season, and honestly, I’m here for it. Created by WIT Studio — the legends behind jaw-droppers like Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga, and Spy X Family — this hilarious high school romp follows the misadventures of Torako, a former delinquent trying to keep her records clean. Life’s good until you find a girl with antlers, Nokotan, who can sniff out your dirty past. With a premise like that, you know you’re in for some Grade-A chaos and laugh-out-loud moments.

My Deer Friend Nokotan began as a manga by Oshioshi, first hitting the shelves in Shonen Magazine Edge back in 2019 before hopping over to Magazine Pocket. With five volumes out, there’s plenty of shenanigans to fuel a full season without breaking a sweat.

So, when can you get your eyeballs on this delightful mess of a show?

My Deer Friend Nokotan is set to premiere on July 7, 2024, on Tokyo MX and BS NTV at 11:30 pm JST. So far, we’ve been blessed with two trailers teasing the zany plot and colorful characters.

Here are the release timings for the upcoming anime across different time zones:

Time Zone Time Japan Standard Time (JST) 11:30 PM Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) 7:30 AM Central Daylight Time (CDT) 9:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) 10:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 2:30 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST) 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) 9:00 PM Philippine Time (PHT) 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time (ACST) 1:00 AM (next day)

Casts & staff members

"My Deer Friend Nokotan" anime additional

cast:



Yurika Kubo as Neko Nekoyamada

Rio Tsuchiya as Kinu Tanukikoji

Chinatsu Akasaki as Chiharu Tsubameya



The anime premieres on July 7. pic.twitter.com/bP1hVeHC2S — Seiyuu Corner (@seiyuucorner) May 28, 2024

The cast of My Deer Friend Nokotan includes a mix of seasoned voice actors and rising stars:

Noko Shikanoko voiced by Megumi Han

Torako Koshi voiced by Saki Fujita

Anko Koshi voiced by Rui Tanabe

Meme Bashame voiced by Fuka Izumi

The narrator voiced by Kosuke Toriumi

The production of My Deer Friend Nokotan is in the capable hands of director Masahiko Ota, renowned for his work on Himouto! Umaru-chan. Joining Ota is Takashi Aoshima on the series composition. Ayumu Tsujimura is in charge of character designs, so get ready for some seriously adorable (and possibly chaotic) visuals.

But we can’t talk about My Deer Friend Nokotan without mentioning the absolute bops that are the opening and ending theme songs. The opening theme, “Shikairo Days” by the Deer Club, features the voices of the main cast, providing a lively and thematic introduction to each episode. The ending theme, “Shika-senbei no Uta,” performed by Megumi Han and Saki Fujita, offers a melodious wrap-up, echoing the friendship and trials of Noko and Torako.

With a stacked cast, a proven studio, and a director who knows his way around a good comedy, this anime adaptation is poised to be the feel-good hit of the Summer 2024 season.

