‘My Hero Academia’: Momo Yaoyorozu’s age, powers, weakness, and background

Between heroes and villains, My Hero Academia has a wide range of diverse characters, so much so that the focus of the series is often displaced from its protagonist, Izuku Midoriya. Just in Class 1-A alone, we can find plenty of interesting characters, catching the audience’s eye whether because of their Quirk, personality, or combat skills. Among them, Momo Yaoyorozu, undoubtedly, stands out for her intellect and versatile powers.

What do we know about Momo Yaoyorozu?

Momo is a 15-year-old that comes from a very privileged background, having rich parents and never needing anything in life. Due to this, she often speaks about wealthy people’s things — like expensive, exotic vacations and fancy teas — as if they’re nothing much, to the incredulity of her friends. Thanks to her influential family, Momo enrolled in U.A. High School through an official recommendation, much like Shoto Todoroki.

Despite her background, Momo is a very sensible and polite character, who doesn’t let her privilege go to her head. She doesn’t feel superior to any of her classmates and is actually an incredible team player, always looking out for others by helping them study and improve as heroes.

Momo Yaoyorozu’s abilities and weaknesses

Momo has quite an interesting Quirk — the power of Creation. Using the lipids in her body, she can create any object she desires, as long as she understands them at a molecular level. The object will then manifest itself through her exposed skin, which is why Momo’s hero outfit is quite revealing. Considering that this character relies on her body fat to create, it’s imperative that she consumes plenty of calories. If she doesn’t eat enough or uses up too much of her lipids, Momo can become quite weak.

Like most Quirks in My Hero Academia, Creation has other drawbacks. The bigger the desired object is, the more time and effort it takes for Momo to create it, which usually leads the hero trainee to be out of commission for the rest of the battle. For this reason, Momo usually saves up her energy to bring out the big guns toward the end of fights, confident that this will either secure her victory or help her teammates win in her stead.

Luckily, Momo’s efficiency in combat makes up for her weaknesses. Not only is she a decent fighter, but also an incredibly bright tactician, capable of thinking her way out of the most perilous situations. Time and time again, she proves that brute force alone gets you nowhere, constantly finding innovative ways to put her Quirk to good use.

To see more of Momo Yaoyorozu, you can stream My Hero Academia on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Disney Plus.