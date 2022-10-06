‘My Hero Academia’: The Paranormal Liberation Front Regiments, explained

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia’s season six and manga.

What a time to be alive. My Hero Academia has just recently returned with its sixth season, is here to stay, and ready to dive head first into the series’ biggest arc yet, the Paranormal Liberation War arc. This all-out war between villains and heroes has been brewing for a while, and at long last, it’s time for battle.

In preparation for the coming war, both sides have taken measures to increase their chances of winning, but the villains in particular have made incredibly quick progress in strengthening their numbers. This means that My Hero Academia’s antagonists are more of a threat than ever before, especially as they mobilize and organize their troops. And if you’d like to know more about them, be sure to keep reading.

During the Meta Liberation Army arc, after a hard-fought battle, the League of Villains manages to defeat and consequentially join forces with Re-Destro and his army. With Tomura Shigaraki now leader of both organizations, My Hero Academia’s antagonists come together under a new name, the Paranormal Liberation Front, which is composed of both villains and Pro Heroes who subscribe to Re-Destro’s ideology of a world with free quirk-usage. To better coordinate the newly formed organization, Shigaraki creates four regiments and appoints Lieutenants to lead each of the units, who will focus on specific tasks to help the organization achieve its goals, based on their skills. Every Lieutenant also gets three personal advisors, who despite not being as strong as their leaders, are said to be stronger than the average Pro Hero, which is quite a considerable feat.

While the Paranormal Liberation Front Regiments were touched upon during season six’s first episode, as Hawks recalled them in a conversation with Twice, some viewers might have found the explanation too quick and need a breakdown of the organization’s inner workings. If that’s the case, you’re in luck; here we take a dive into each of the regiments, their Lieutenants, and the known advisors.

Vanguard Action Tactics Regiment

The Tactics Regiment’s code color is black and, unlike other units, Twice is its sole Lieutenant. Some people understandably question why Twice would be left to lead this particular regiment on his own, and while no answer is given in the manga, the best assumption we can make is that Twice is fairly tactical in the way he uses his quirk, especially when he uses it to protect his friends. By himself, Twice can create an infinite army of doubles he can command into a battlefield, with no concern for their well-being.

As for Twice’s advisors, so far most of their names remain unknown. What we do know, however, is that Sanctum is the first-ranked advisor.

Vanguard Action Intelligence Regiment

This regiment has the color code carmine and has two Lieutenants: Himiko Toga and Skeptic. This unit’s purpose is to gather and use intel about the enemy, which is right up these characters’ alley, with their quirk granting them the ability to infiltrate enemy territory masquerading as someone else. In addition to this, Skeptic’s hacking abilities definitely also come in handy in this unit.

While Himiko’s personal advisors’ names are unspecified, we know that Skeptic’s first-ranked advisor is Red, with Slidin’ Go being the second-ranked advisor.

Vanguard Action Guerilla Warfare Regiment

Led by Dabi and Geten, this unit has violet as its color code and specializes in irregular fighting tactics, usually with smaller groups taking on opponents without engaging them head-on. With this in mind, the Lieutenants for the Guerilla Warfare Regiment were chosen by Shigaraki because of their quirks, which are perfectly suited for long-distance and surprise attacks. When it comes to Dabi and Geten’s personal advisors, though, information is lacking, as their names remain unknown.

Vanguard Action Support Regiment

With brown as its color code, the Support Regiment’s main purpose, as one can easily guess, is to provide support to the Paranormal Liberation Army and the other regiments. Unlike the other units, the Support Lieutenants are both members of the former League of Villains, Spinner and Mr. Compress. As for their personal advisors, none of their names are known as of right now.

Hopefully, this breakdown of the Paranormal Liberation Front Regiments cleared up what we do and don’t know about each unit. Now that this is understood, you can proceed with watching My Hero Academia. New episodes are available for streaming every Saturday on Crunchyroll.