‘My Hero Academia’s season 5 finale ending and post-credits scene, explained

In November 2021, My Hero Academia fans received the thrilling finale to the fifth season, “The High, Deep Blue Sky,” the events of which drastically changed the course of the series. Not long after My Hero Academia finished airing its latest outing, it swiftly became public knowledge that a sixth season would be on the way. It wasn’t until 2022—specifically a few months ago—that an official trailer (along with a long-awaited release date) for My Hero Academia‘s “Paranormal Liberation War” arc surfaced online. Simultaneously, an announcement via the official MHA website declared that the insanely popular shōnen series would be returning on Oct. 1.

The “Paranormal Liberation War” arc, which covers chapters 258 through 306 of Kōhei Horikoshi’s manga, follows the climatic battle between the Heroes, including Izuku Midoriya (Deku) of the U.A. High School, and the Paranormal Liberation Front, led by Tomura Shigaraki. While specific details have been kept tightly under wraps (for obvious reasons), director Kenji Nagasaki sets the bar even higher, but don’t take our word for it. For those who haven’t had the chance, check out the trailer for My Hero Academia season six below.

In the trailer, which clocks in at just over a minute long, MHA‘s biggest assets—its colorful cast of characters—share equal amounts of screen time, showcasing their individual Quirks in an epic montage of flames, lightning and mystic auras. From what we can gather, the Heroes are gearing up for a life-changing war, one of which will undoubtedly, as much as we hate to say it, sing the swan song for several characters.

What happens in My Hero Academia‘s season 5 finale?

Image via Funimation

Every My Hero Academia season corresponds with several dozens of manga chapters, covering the various arcs that culminate as one overarching narrative. The fifth season covers the “Pro Hero” (chapters 190-193), “Joint Training” (chapters 194-217), “Meta Liberation Army” (chapters 218-240), “Endeavor Agency” (chapters 241-252), and “Paranormal Liberation War” (chapters 253-258) arcs. Consisting of 25 episodes and tallying 113 episodes overall, the fifth season began airing on March 27 and ended on Sept. 25, 2021.

In the finale, titled “The High, Deep Blue Sky,” Dr. Ujiko learns that his Quirk, which causes anything he touches to decay, has evolved to affect anything connected to that which he touches as well. Both Shigaraki and Dr. Ujiko experiment with Shigaraki’s power so that he might surpass All For One and obtain One For All. Meanwhile, the students of the U.A. demonstrate their improvements with manifesting and containing their Quirks. Midoriya showcases his secondary Quirk, Blackwhip, which makes All Might exceedingly proud.

Tamaki and Miro visit and console Eri, who informs them that her horn is terribly itchy and uncomfortable. After the students have exhibited their Quirks, Midoriya and Bakugou meet All Might in the Nap Room, where he gives Midoriya a book compiling everything he has learned about One For All. “The High, Deep Blue Sky” ends with the U.A. students enjoying themselves at an end-of-semester party. Audiences also learn that Dr. Ujiko (also known as Kyudai Garaki) is the secret benefactor of the Paranormal Liberation Front and fiercely determined to make Tomura more powerful than All For One since his Quirk has become destructive and near unstoppable.

What happens in My Hero Academia season 5’s post-credits scene?

Image via Funimation

In the post-credit scene for My Hero Academia‘s fifth season, the members of Midoriya’s class receive notices about a work-study around the end of spring break that invites them to assemble for an expedition. Answering the call, the students meet with Burnin from Endeavor’s agency. Most likely, this is a preemptive measure to evacuate the city so that the pro-heroes can invade Jaku Hospital and expose Tomura, Dr. Ujiko, and all associates involved in the Paranormal Liberation Front.

As mentioned, Season 6 appears to be following an “all roads lead here” mechanism, wherein each U.A. student will discover their true potential and most likely save the world as we know it from certain annihilation.

My Hero Academia‘s sixth season begins airing on Crunchyroll from Oct. 1 onwards.