Netflix announced today the release date for the latest anime feature film coming to the platform this year. Bubble will be streaming on the platform on April 28, weeks before the film theatrical debut in Japan on May 13.

The film is produced by WIT Studio (Ranking of Kings) and a legendary crew of animators helmed by Tetsurō Araki, the director of Death Note and the first three seasons of Attack on Titan. It’s written by Fate/Zero novelist and screenwriter Gen Urobuchi and features the character designs of mangaka and Death Note illustrator Takeshi Obata with music by Promare composer Hiroyuki Sawano.

Netflix and Warner Bros. Japan released a new trailer for the film, introducing protagonists Hibiki and Uta — voiced by actor Jun Shison (The Way of the Househusband) and singer Riria, respectively — two characters who are drawn together in the post-apocalyptic parkour playground of Tokyo. Riria performs the film’s ending theme, “See You, Catch You Later,” while vocaloid producer and singer-songwriter Eve sings the titular opening theme.

Additional cast members announced today include:

Alice Hirose as Makoto

Mamoru Miyano as Shin

Yuuki Kaji as Kai

Sayaka Senbongi as Usagi

Tasuku Hatanaka as Electric Ninja Leader

Marina Inoue as Undertaker Leader

Shinichiro Miki as Kantou Mad Lobster Leader

The film’s official website also unveiled a new key visual for the film, below.

Bubble will be Araki’s fifth film and his first original feature, and it’s the studio’s first original feature-length production since 2015’s The Empire of Corpses.

Bubble premieres on Netflix on April 28 and opens in Japanese theaters May 13.