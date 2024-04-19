Poster for the Egghead arc in One Piece
via Toei Animation
Category:
Anime
Manga

‘One Piece’ chapter 1113 release date window speculations

The five elders are looking creepier by the chapter — and we're living for it.
Francisca Santos
Francisca Santos
|
Published: Apr 19, 2024 02:31 pm

It might feel as though it’s been forever since we went without One Piece, but truthfully, it’s only been three weeks. Which, to be fair, by One Piece standards, is quite a lengthy break — it’s just the kind of pause we’re not accustomed to.

Recommended Videos

Nevertheless, if anyone has earned a break, it’s Oda. After 26 years and 1112 chapters of consistently providing fans with peak fiction week after week, Oda should take as many breaks as he needs to maintain One Piece‘s quality. That being said, chapter 1112 dropped this week on digital Japanese shelves, and we’re just a few days away from VIZ Media’s release. So, when can we expect the next chapter?

When is One Piece chapter 1113 coming out?

via Viz Media

Chapter 1113 of One Piece is expected to be released in Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump issue on April 28. While chapter 1112 has already been released in Japan, Western fans will only receive the official English translation on Sunday. So, not only do we have to wait one more day to see our Straw Hats once again, but we’ll also have to wait exactly one week for chapter 1113.

At this point, we can hardly imagine what will unfold in the upcoming chapter. In issue 1112, we saw that there was less than a minute left before Vegapunk’s transmission began, where he would uncover the truth about the world. However, the very last panel showed Saint Marcus finding Vegapunk’s snail transmitter, bound to destroy it upon sight. On the other hand, Stussy is at the Punk Records, and something tells me her final mission has something to do with the snail.

All we can do is wait for chapter 1113 to come, and hopefully, we will discover Vegapunk’s message sooner rather than later. Knowing Oda though, he might just pull a curveball on us and either completely deprive us of this information once more, or he might just finally let us hear the truth about the universe.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is there a ‘Vagabond’ anime?
Panel from Vagabond
Category: Anime
Anime
Is there a ‘Vagabond’ anime?
Curtis Roberts Curtis Roberts Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Why is Toji so strong in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’?
Category: News
News
Anime
Anime
Why is Toji so strong in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Why was ‘Yuri!!!! On Ice: Adolescence’ cancelled? MAPPA’s statement, explained
Victor congratulating Yuri on the ice skating ring in Yuri!!!! On Ice
Category: Anime
Anime
Movies
Movies
Why was ‘Yuri!!!! On Ice: Adolescence’ cancelled? MAPPA’s statement, explained
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Apr 19, 2024
Read Article ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’: Toji’s Heavenly Restriction, explained
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Jujutsu Kaisen’: Toji’s Heavenly Restriction, explained
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Is Yuji related to Sukuna in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen?’
Sukuna pushing his hair back in 'Jujutsu Kaisen' season 2, episode 15.
Category: Manga
Manga
Anime
Anime
Is Yuji related to Sukuna in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen?’
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra Apr 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is there a ‘Vagabond’ anime?
Panel from Vagabond
Category: Anime
Anime
Is there a ‘Vagabond’ anime?
Curtis Roberts Curtis Roberts Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Why is Toji so strong in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’?
Category: News
News
Anime
Anime
Why is Toji so strong in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Why was ‘Yuri!!!! On Ice: Adolescence’ cancelled? MAPPA’s statement, explained
Victor congratulating Yuri on the ice skating ring in Yuri!!!! On Ice
Category: Anime
Anime
Movies
Movies
Why was ‘Yuri!!!! On Ice: Adolescence’ cancelled? MAPPA’s statement, explained
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Apr 19, 2024
Read Article ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’: Toji’s Heavenly Restriction, explained
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Jujutsu Kaisen’: Toji’s Heavenly Restriction, explained
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Is Yuji related to Sukuna in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen?’
Sukuna pushing his hair back in 'Jujutsu Kaisen' season 2, episode 15.
Category: Manga
Manga
Anime
Anime
Is Yuji related to Sukuna in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen?’
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra Apr 19, 2024
Author
Francisca Santos
Passionate about gossip, a dedicated music enthusiast, and an unapologetic weeb, Francisca is a freelance writer at WGTG. When she's not writing, she can be found taking her dog on walks, defending BTS' honor, and re-reading 'One Piece'.