‘One Piece’ chapter 1113 release date window speculations

It might feel as though it’s been forever since we went without One Piece, but truthfully, it’s only been three weeks. Which, to be fair, by One Piece standards, is quite a lengthy break — it’s just the kind of pause we’re not accustomed to.

Nevertheless, if anyone has earned a break, it’s Oda. After 26 years and 1112 chapters of consistently providing fans with peak fiction week after week, Oda should take as many breaks as he needs to maintain One Piece‘s quality. That being said, chapter 1112 dropped this week on digital Japanese shelves, and we’re just a few days away from VIZ Media’s release. So, when can we expect the next chapter?

When is One Piece chapter 1113 coming out?

via Viz Media

Chapter 1113 of One Piece is expected to be released in Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump issue on April 28. While chapter 1112 has already been released in Japan, Western fans will only receive the official English translation on Sunday. So, not only do we have to wait one more day to see our Straw Hats once again, but we’ll also have to wait exactly one week for chapter 1113.

At this point, we can hardly imagine what will unfold in the upcoming chapter. In issue 1112, we saw that there was less than a minute left before Vegapunk’s transmission began, where he would uncover the truth about the world. However, the very last panel showed Saint Marcus finding Vegapunk’s snail transmitter, bound to destroy it upon sight. On the other hand, Stussy is at the Punk Records, and something tells me her final mission has something to do with the snail.

All we can do is wait for chapter 1113 to come, and hopefully, we will discover Vegapunk’s message sooner rather than later. Knowing Oda though, he might just pull a curveball on us and either completely deprive us of this information once more, or he might just finally let us hear the truth about the universe.

