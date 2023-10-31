‘One Piece’ dub schedule: When do new English episodes air in 2023?

Anime dubs can make or break the viewing experience, but thankfully, one of the most appreciated series of all time has a stellar English dub. Indeed, One Piece is arguably one of the most well-done dubs in all anime.

From Luffy to Nami, Boa, and even Big Mom, the One Piece English dub is quite the treat. Whether or not it trumps the original Japanese version is always up for debate, but it’s great that the two can sit side by side in terms of high-quality voice acting. However, while the original Japanese version has been ongoing for years, English-speaking fans eagerly anticipate the release of the newer dubbed episodes. Here, we will explore when the new English episodes of One Piece are scheduled to air in 2023 and provide insights into the show’s enduring popularity.

The History of One Piece

Based on the Japanese manga created by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young and ambitious pirate who dreams of becoming the Pirate King. After consuming a Devil Fruit, he possesses the ability to stretch his body like rubber. Luffy assembles a diverse crew of pirates, known as the Straw Hat Pirates, to embark on a grand adventure searching for the legendary treasure, the “One Piece.”

The anime has become a staple among viewers all over the world. Contrary to popular belief, however, One Piece is not the longest-running anime around. It is, however, one of the most popular in the medium’s history. The lauded and beloved series had gained a dedicated legion of followers for its intricate world-building, compelling characters, epic battles, and underlying themes of friendship, freedom, and the pursuit of dreams. Since its debut in 1999, the series has gained a massive following and is undoubtedly one of the most successful manga and anime franchises ever.

The Dubbing Process

Dubbing an anime series involves replacing the original voiceovers with English ones while maintaining the story’s authenticity and emotions. This process requires careful translation, voice casting, and post-production work to ensure that the English version captures the essence of the original. Crunchyroll, the most popular streaming platform for otaku around the world, is an American company that specializes in the distribution and dubbing of anime, and they hold the rights to the English dub of One Piece. Over the years, they have been responsible for bringing this epic tale to English-speaking audiences, and their work is highly anticipated by fans eager to follow the adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates. By providing a high-quality viewing experience with professionally dubbed voices and accurate translations, they have since stayed true to the spirit of the original.

One Piece Dub Schedule in 2023

Fans had eagerly anticipated the release of the episodes covering the Wano Country arc, a thrilling saga with intense battles and dramatic confrontations. Crunchyroll promised to deliver a consistent and exciting release schedule for these episodes. The One Piece English dub has been known to be quite far behind its Japanese counterpart, and this is mainly due to the fact that Funimation didn’t start working on the series till 2004.

That five-year gap was evident in its release of dubbed episodes until recently when the dub began to catch up to the latest Japanese episodes. With 1081 episodes of the anime currently available and the dub episodes at 1024, it’s only a matter of time before the dub releases catch up. So far, Crunchyroll has been airing the newly dubbed episodes in batches. The English dub of Episodes 1001-1013 was released on Sept. 19, 2023. The following 11 episodes were released on Oct. 24, 2023. We await the announcement of the next batch of English-dubbed episodes.

As the global phenomenon that One Piece continues to tell its story of adventure and friendship, it constantly draws in the hearts and minds of fans worldwide. The release of the English dub has provided English-speaking fans the opportunity to be up-to-date with the adventures of Luffy and his pirate crew. One Piece will forever remain a timeless classic, and its journey is one fans will treasure for years to come. While the information in this article is accurate as of October 2023, I recommend checking for the latest updates from Crunchyroll or other official sources to confirm the current dubbing schedule for One Piece.