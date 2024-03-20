‘One Piece’ Music Symphony dates, tickets, and more

The 25th-anniversary world tour of One Piece will showcase the One Piece Music Symphony with an exciting new musical extravaganza and we can’t wait.

The program promises to have audiences experience the unforgettable highlights from the past 25 years of the TV series, from the epic gatherings of the Straw Hat Crew to the latest episodes, all in a spectacular film concert with projections on a massive screen. Here’s everything you need to know.

Announcement and expectations

Anime Expo recently unveiled the first details of the upcoming One Piece Music Symphony tour. Commencing on July 6, 2024, the event promises exclusive appearances by composer Kohei Tanaka and singer Hiroshi Kitadani. Together with the orchestra, they will deliver electrifying live performances and engage in Meet & Greet sessions exclusively for VIP ticket holders. The repertoire is set to include beloved tracks like “We Are!,” “Sai Sai Saikyo!!!,” “Oitsumerareta,” and “Binks no Sake,” alongside brand-new compositions crafted for this memorable occasion.

The tour is set to kick off at Los Angeles’ renowned Shrine Auditorium during Anime Expo weekend, and will then embark on the world tour, making stops in San Francisco, Dallas, Washington, and Las Vegas. International venues on the itinerary include the prestigious Eventim Apollo in London, the esteemed Palais des Congrès in Paris, the Köln Philharmonie in Germany, Singapore’s Esplanade Concert Hall, and KBS Hall in Seoul.

Badge holders for Anime Expo 2024 will enjoy early bird privileges and discounted rates for purchasing tickets to the Los Angeles One Piece Music Symphony concert. This exclusive offer will be available from 10:00 AM PT on Mar. 20, 2024, until 9:30 AM PT on Mar. 22, 2024. Normal ticket sales will begin at 10:00 AM on Mar. 22, 2024. All tour dates and ticket information were made available on the official Wild Faery website. Here are the tour dates and where you can get tickets:

Seoul – KBS Hall – June 1, 2024: Get tickets at https://tickets.interpark.com/ from Mar. 22, 2024 (2 pm)

Los Angeles, CA – The Shrine – July 6, 2024: Get tickets at https://www.axs.com/

San Francisco, CA – Davies Symphony Hall – July 8, 2024: Get tickets at https://www.cityboxoffice.com/

Dallas, TX – Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center – July 10, 2024: Get tickets at https://www.dallassymphony.org

Washington DC, DC – Capital One Hall – July 13, 2024: Get tickets at https://www.ticketmaster.com

Melbourne – MCEC The Plenary – July 19, 2024: Get tickets at https://events.humanitix.com/

Las Vegas, NV – The Virgin Theater – July 20, 2024: Get tickets at https://www.axs.com/

Brisbane – Brisbane City Hall – July 21, 2024: Get tickets at https://events.humanitix.com/

Sydney – ICC Darling Harbour Theatre – July 27, 2024: Get tickets at https://premier.ticketek.com.au/ from Mar. 29, 2024 (10 am)

Singapore – Esplanade Concert Hall – Aug. 3, 2024: Get tickets at https://www.sistic.com.sg/

Köln – Kolner Philharmonie – Aug. 22, 2024: Get tickets at https://www.koelner-philharmonie.de

Berlin – Tempodrom – Oct. 26, 2024: Get tickets at https://www.reservix.de/

Lyon – Auditorium 3000 – Oct. 28, 2024: Get tickets at https://www.fnacspectacles.com/

London – Appolo Eventim – Nov. 16, 2024: Get tickets at https://www.eventim.co.uk/

Paris – Palais des Congrès – Nov. 30, 2024: Get tickets at https://www.fnacspectacles.com/

Lille – Le Nouveau Siècle – December 1, 2024: Get tickets at https://www.fnacspectacles.com/

For more information on the One Piece Music Symphony tour, keep an eye on the official websites, as well as WGTC!