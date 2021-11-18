On the heels of Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) being censured by the U.S. House of Representatives for using anime in a publicity stunt that went awry, another public official took to Twitter with a surprising anime collab that involved guitars.

Kanji Yamanouchi, Ambassador and Consul General of Japan in New York, paid Demon Slayer and anime fans a thoughtful tribute with a music video heralding the upcoming Anime NYC festival this weekend.

In a message to anime fans returning to the consulate’s city ahead of the anime convention, the consul noted, “Japanese pop culture is an important bond and a great bridge between the American people and the Japanese people.”

But Yamanouchi had more than just words. He continued, “In celebration and also in my way of expressing deepest respect and gratitude to fellow New Yorkers, I’d love to play a song.”

What follows is a shockingly well written and recorded arrangement of Demon Slayer’s season 1 OP “Gurenge,” featuring the consul on piano and guitar.

The video appears to have been recorded on site at the consulate. Yamanouchi dawns Tanjiro’s iconic checkered green haori while playing with a surprising prowess. And you’ve gotta respect a man who doesn’t cut the extra length of string off the head.

Keina Matsumoto also accompanies the consul on cajon and auxiliary percussion.

The video was shared on the Consul General’s YouTube page and on Twitter, amassing praise from American fans.

#AnimeNYC returns this week!



Ambassador Yamanouchi created a tribute to anime fans with an⚡️electrifying⚡️cover of the #DemonSlayer opening theme, #Gurenge! 🇯🇵🎸 pic.twitter.com/KmNKUpQ7bW — Japan Consulate NY 総領事館 (@JapanCons_NY) November 16, 2021

Yamanouchi previously served at the Embassy of Japan in Washington, D.C. and has worked with Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for much of his career.

“Gurenge” was originally performed by the pop singer LiSA, who has also recorded OP’s for big shows like Sword Art Online (“Crossing Field”) and Fate/Zero (“Oath Sign”).