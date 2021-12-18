Petition to save live-action ‘Cowboy Bebop’ has over 17,000 signatures

Cowboy Bebop, the 2021 science-fiction series inspired by the popular Japanese anime of the same name, debuted on Nov. 19. Directed by Michael Katleman and Alex Garcia Lopez interchangeably, the first season consists of 10 episodes and stars the ensemble cast of John Cho (Spike Siegel), Mustafa Shakir (Jet Black), Daniella Pineda (Faye Valentine), Elena Satine (Julia), and Alex Hassell (Vicious).

Set in the year 2171, Cowboy Bebop focuses on the adventures of a ragtag group of bounty hunters chasing down criminals across the Solar System on the Bebop spaceship.

Released on Netflix, the live-action Cowboy Bebop series was criticized for its writing, special effects, editing, and action scenes. Subsequently, the streamer announced in December 2021 that the series would only have one season.

Image via Nicola Dove/Netflix

Despite the criticisms, audiences seemed incredibly fond of the adaptation. Following the announcement, dedicated fans created a petition on change.org to “save the live-action Cowboy Bebop” series. Ryan Proffer, who started the petition, wrote, “For those people who want a second (or more) of the live-action Cowboy Bebop. It wasn’t a direct copy of the anime, but the world they put together was amazing, and it deserves a second season.”

The petition has gained over 17,000 signatures at the time of writing, hoping to reach its 25,000 signature goal. With every refresh, the page continues to get more support. If the petition gains enough traction to grab the attention of Netflix, there may be hope yet that Cowboy Bebop returns for another season.

All 10 episodes of Cowboy Bebop are available to stream on Netflix.