‘Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles’ Netflix release date, trailer, characters, and plot

A trailer for a new Pokémon special has dropped, with Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles set to release on Netflix. The special will see Ash Ketchum journey back to the Sinnoh region, which was seen in the tenth season of the anime and a few of the films. Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles will debut at the Pokémon World Championships, which take place in August 2022.

Let’s take a look at everything we know about Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles, including when it will be released on Netflix.

Everything we know about Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles

The new Pokémon special will debut during the Pokémon World Championships, on August 19, 2022. It will release on Netflix roughly a month after that on September 23, 2022, according to the trailer, which you can watch above. Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles will see Ash Ketchum joined by Goh and Dawn, as well as his Pokémon, including his long-time companion, Pikachu.

Aside from the Mythical Pokémon, Arceus, the Legendary Pokémon Mespirit, Uxie, and Azelf are featured in the trailer, as well as Heatran, who seems to be being manipulated by the villainous Team Galactic. They are not the only characters to come back in this special, with Brock and Cynthia also returning, according to the trailer. Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles will see our fan-favorite characters journey to Mount Coronet and stop Heatran from destroying Sinnoh at the behest of Arceus.

Interestingly enough, the trailer for the special shows that it will have a connection to the recently released Pokémon game, Pokémon Legends: Arceus. That game takes place years before the modern Sinnoh, which Ash will be journeying to. We can see in the main trailer that they will be going to a recreation of Jubilife Village, the main village featured in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Image via The Pokémon Company

A quick shot in the trailer also shows off some of the Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, or at least some of the Pokémon forms that were introduced, like Wyrdeer, and the Hisuian forms of Growlithe, Basculegion, and Braviary. You can actually ride three of those Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which is why they are probably shown in the trailer of Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles.

We don’t know the running time of Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles, but as it is a special, it is assumed that it will have a longer runtime than an ordinary episode of the anime, and will be closer in length to some of the movies, like Pokémon: Mewtwo Returns or Pokémon Origins. But we won’t have to wait much longer to find out, as Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles will be released on Netflix on September 23, 2022.