Ranking the women of ‘One Piece’ by their bounties

One of the longest-running manga and anime of all time, One Piece has introduced many readers and watchers to the thrilling lives of criminal pirates. One notable plot line in the great story is the hunting of pirates by the World Government, but seeing as some of these foes are extremely powerful, and have otherworldly gifts, they’ve been issued bounties.

So for the evasive pirates and warriors, large prizes are given to whoever can secure their capture. However, that’s also proved quite difficult for many to do. Most of the notorious criminals are men, but the women of One Piece sure know how to hold their own.

Here are the 10 most wanted women in One Piece, ranked from the lowest to highest bounties on their heads.

Warning: The following article will reveal spoilers contained in the One Piece manga, and to be updated soon in the anime.

10. Nico Olvia – 80 million berri

In the world of One Piece, bounties are not always about pure strength, but are sometimes a reflection of how dangerous the individual is to the world government. Nico Olvia was such a case. She had an 80 million berri bounty for her ability to read the poneglyphs, decipher them, and uncover the truth about the void century, along with other secrets that could topple the world government. She was the mother of Nico Robin of the straw hats and an archeologist from Ohara, an island in West Blue that housed archeologists who studied the poneglyphs. It has since been destroyed by the Buster Call.

9. Jewelry Bonney – 320 million berri

Jewelry Bonney is a pirate from the Worst Generation, along with some heavy hitters such as Law, Luffy, Kid, Zoro, and Blackbeard. Prior to the two year timeskip, she had a bounty of 140 million berri, but now has a bounty of 320 million berri which was updated recently after the events of the Wano Arc. She has an unnamed devil fruit that allows her to modify her age and consume large amounts of food without it affecting her body weight or size.

8. Nami – 366 million berri

Cat-Burglar Nami is the navigator for the Straw Hat Pirates and the second person to join Luffy’s crew. She originally was affiliated with Arlong until Luffy freed her village from the hold of the Arlong pirates. She got her first bounty of 16 million berri after the battle against CP9 where she defeated highly rated agent Kalifa and her Soap Soap fruit. After the events of Dressrosa, she gained a 66 million berri bounty, and after surviving encounters with Cracker, Big Mom, and defeating Ulti, she gained a bounty of 366 million berri.

7. Ulti – 400 million berri

Ulti is a member of the Tobiroppo, a subgroup of the Beast Pirates and has a 400 million berri bounty. She is also an experienced armament haki user and has the Zoan fruit Ryu Ryu no mi — Model Pachycephalosaurus Model which gives her the abilities of the dinosaur Pachycephalosaurus. She and Page One met their loss to Usopp and Nami after being weakened by Big Mom, but she still has one of the highest bounties ever.

6. Belo Betty – 457 million berri

The first member of the Revolutionary Army to appear on the list, and arguably its strongest female fighter, Belo Betty is the leader of the East Army. She, like many famous people in the story, is from East Blue. She has the paramecia fruit Kobu Kobu no mi — the Pump Pump fruit, which she uses to rally revolutionaries in an area to feel a rush of encouragement and adrenaline to fight against anyone, no matter how imposing.

5. Black Maria – 480 million berri

Black Maria is a member of the aforementioned Tobiroppo and also a brothel owner in the country of Wano. She is very large – even larger than Kaido – at 8.2metres tall. She is the second strongest of the Tobiroppo with a bounty of 480 million berri and was close to battling an All-Star (King, Queen or Jack) for their position. She claims to have enough strength to defeat the Nine-Red Scabbard, although she eventually lost to Nico Robin.

4. Nico Robin – 930 million berri

The archeologist of the Straw Hats, Nico Robin is a beautiful woman who was wanted by the World Government even before she turned 10. She is the daughter of Nico Olvia and was saved by former admiral Aokiji during a Buster Call on her hometown. She was given an 80 million berri bounty and the tag “devil child” as she navigated alone through the years. She joined the Straw Hats and has since never looked back, helping them through the battles with Crocodile, Gekko Moria, Aokiji, CP9, and more. She developed her devil fruit and spent those years with the Revolutionary Army as a full fledged member, gaining a bounty of 130 million berri. After defeating Black Maria and her crew, and overcoming the Beast Pirates, Robin now has a bounty of 930 million berri.

3. Charlotte Smoothie – 932 million berri

The fourteenth daughter of Charlotte Linlin and the second strongest (bar the captain), Smoothie is well worth her bounty with her height, strength, and usage of both Observation and Armament haki. She possesses the devil fruit power Shibo Shibo no mi – Wring Wring Fruit – which gives its user the ability to drain liquid from both living and non-living things and absorb them into their body or weapons. Smoothie is one of the Three Sweet Commanders of the Big Mom pirates and is said to be stronger than Cracker, but weaker than Katakuri.

2. Boa Hancock- 1.659 billion berri

Boa Hancock is the most beautiful woman in One Piece and because of that beauty, her devil fruit works well. She is the wielder of the paramecia fruit Mero Mero no Mi — Love Love Fruit, which gives her the ability to turn people and objects to stone. Hancock is a former Warlord and the leader of the Kuja Pirates, an all female pirate group that inhabited Amazon Lilly, one of two all-female islands in the world of One Piece. She is currently being protected by Rayleigh with the disbanding of the Warlord of the sea by the World Government. She has mastery of all forms of haki and is one of two people who use Conquerors haki in this list.

1. Big Mom – 4.338 billion berri

At number one is the woman who is by far the most powerful in the manga and anime. Charlotte Linlin, also known as Big Mom, is the leader of the Big Mom Pirates, a crew that is made up of her many powerful children. She obtained her first bounty as a child and it was worth 500 million berri. Anyone who has even a little fear of her becomes susceptible to her paramecia devil fruit power — Soru Soru Fruit, that allows her to carry out souls from her targets and embed them into lifeless objects giving them life, modifying the soul of her victims.