‘Rick and Morty’ anime episode 2 release date, confirmed

What happens when you take the madcap adventures of Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, and add the even higher-octane energy of anime? The result is nothing short of spectacular, as evidenced by the first episode of Rick and Morty: The Anime.

The acclaimed animation series hit a bump in the road after the Justin Roiland controversy. But it has since continued on by replacing the voice actor and producer. However, the anime is wildly different from the source material, but that makes it all the more fun to watch. Rick and Morty: The Anime is looking to expand on the already intriguing and unusual story approach of the original.

Now, the question on everyone’s minds is: When will episode 2 air?

Episode 2 of Rick and Morty: The Anime will premiere on Adult Swim on Aug. 22, 2024. The anime, like most types featured on major streaming services, will be available in both dubbed and Japanese voices. However, the release date may differ, and if we are going by the release schedule of the debut episode. Nonetheless, the entire season will consist of 10 episodes and will most likely be released every week, assuming no subsequent hiatus is planned. Each episode will also be available for streaming on Max the day after it premieres on Adult Swim.

What to expect from the anime?

If you’re familiar with Rick and Morty, you already know there will be lots of sci-fi and lots of comedy. The series also excels at defying our expectations, so whether it’s a seemingly simple adventure that takes a sinister turn, or a character’s journey that defies traditional storytelling, the show keeps viewers guessing. And this method continued in episode 1 of Rick and Morty: The Anime.

It’s crucial to remember that the storylines are not regarded canon to the original Rick and Morty plot, with episode 1 presenting a completely new and unfamiliar version of Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith. Considering how often the show has implied the existence of the Multiverse, it’s not difficult to see why we’re witnessing a different version of Rick and Morty.

