‘Rising Impact’ season 2 release date, confirmed

Isn’t it amazing how there’s an anime for literally everything? Sports animes are particularly popular, but if you’d told me a month ago that I’d be eagerly awaiting the next season of a golf anime, I’d have probably laughed in your face, yet here we are.

Rising Impact has already seen great success since the first season dropped on Netflix June 22. The manga was a big deal when it released over 25 years ago, and now fans are falling in love with Rising Impact all over again thanks to the Netflix adaptation.

So far, 12 episodes we followed Gaiwan Nanaumi, a young golfing prodigy with plans to become the greatest player in the world. Gaiwan meets an assortment of friends on foes after enrolling at the Camelot Academy and he faces some stiff competition if he wants to achieve his dream. Of course, 12 episodes is light work for all the binge-watchers out there, so many have probably already finished the first season and are eagerly awaiting the second.

Luckily fans of the show won’t have long to wait as we’ve already been given a date for the second season and it’s super soon. According to Netflix, the second season will be available on the streaming platform on August 6. A little over six weeks since the first season.

The show will carry on where the first season left off and it’s likely that we can expect to see most, if not all of the main cast returning to their roles.

