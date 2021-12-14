‘Sing a Bit of Harmony’ release date revealed along with English cast

Following an accidental listing earlier today, Funimation has announced the English voice cast of its upcoming film Sing a Bit of Harmony, as well as details on its U.S. release.

Sing a Bit of Harmony is Funimation’s first production credit on an animated feature, which they share with J.C.Staff (Revolutionary Girl Utena, Food Wars!, and One-Punch Man season 2).

Yasuhiro Yoshiura (Time of Eve, Mobile Police Patlabor Reboot) directed and co-wrote the film with Ichirō Ōkouchi. The film premiered internationally in Scotland on Oct. 2 and in Japan on Oct. 29.

Megan Shipman will voice the song-filled android named Shion alongside Risa Mei as the school girl Satomi. They’re under the direction of ADR Director Caitlin Glass and the production ADR Song Director Brina Palencia. You can watch the two together in a brief clip from the dub shared on YouTube, which showcases some of Shipman’s singing prowess in the translated soundtrack.

Funimation also posted a subbed version of the clip in which Soma and Risa Mei are voiced respectively by Tao Tsuchiya and Haruka Fukuhara voices Risa in the Japanese dub.

Other notable castings include Jordan Dash Cruz as Toma, Ian Sinclair Gotchan, and Alexis Tipton as Aya. You can find a complete listing here.

Sing A Bit of Harmony will have a three-day run in U.S. theaters on Jan. 23, 25, and 26, with pre-sales beginning Jan. 7.