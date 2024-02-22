‘SK8 The Infinity’ OVA release window, key visuals, and more

SK8 the Infinity took over early 2021, becoming one of the most acclaimed anime of the year. Studio Bones’ original series aired from January to April, but news of a second season was delayed, which ultimately led fans to conclude that it wasn’t coming. Fast forward to August 2022, and it was announced that an all-new season is coming, along with an OVA following the story of certain characters from the anime. Here’s all the progress that’s been made since then.

SK8 the Infinity OVA: Cherry and Joe

In January 2024, Studio Bones released the first visual for the OVA at an event held in Okinawa, Japan. The visual depicts two adult SK8 the Infinity characters: Kaoru Sakurayashiki and Kojiro Nanjo while in high school. In the first season, Kaoru and Kojiro are two of the best “S’ players, and were introduced as two of the three people who created the sport in the first place. While playing “S” they prefer to go by their aliases: Cherry and Joe.

At the core of SK8 the Infinity lore, lies the enigmatic. Cherry and Joe have an easy, enjoyable dynamic that makes them a fan-favorite duo. This is why the OVA announcement has generated even more excitement for many people. It is expected that the creators would expand on the duo’s past and the complexities of their relationship in the upcoming OVA. Moreover, some of Cherry and Joe’s stories were referenced in the first season: their trip to Italy, how they managed to create “S” with Adam, and the effects of the consequent fallout with Adam.

The upcoming OVA for SK8 the Infinity is set to adopt an omnibus style, which means there would likely be other storylines to be explored. Studio Bones also teased that there would be future visuals during the event, fueling anticipation for what lies ahead in the world of SK8 the Infinity.

Is there a release date for the OVA?

There is currently no known release date for the Sk8 the Infinity OVA. However, it is expected that it would precede the release of season 2, which many have guessed will arrive in the anime fall season. With that being said, there’s only a few weeks to go, and Studio Bones should release some new teasers soon. In the meantime, the first season of Sk8 the Infinity is available to stream on both Funimation and Crunchyroll.