Speculation that ‘Chainsaw Man’ might release next year has fans alight

You might have heard that Chainsaw Man is coming out next year. Word online is that the highly anticipated anime in production at Studio MAPPA will be released next year. After a year off, Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga will continue into its second part.

Both are reasonable time frames for the releases, but the word has spread as if the official word has come out, partly due to hype for the series. On MyAnimeList, Chainsaw Man is the fourth top upcoming anime (behind Attack on Titan, The Rising of the Shield Hero, and Demon Slayer). In addition, Chainsaw Man’s physical releases have consistently made the NYT Best Sellers List. And at Anime NYC, Chainsaw Man was undoubtedly the most popular cosplay on the show floor.

All the renewed hype traces back to an unofficial news account that updates Weekly Shonen Jump. “Both Chainsaw Man Part 2 & the anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man are scheduled for a 2022 release,” @WSJ_manga shared in a tweet making the rounds.

Both Chainsaw Man Part 2 & the anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man are scheduled for a 2022 release — Shonen Jump News – Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) December 3, 2021

While the tweet received over 4,000 retweets and 20,000 likes, the account did not share any sources for the information. Still, fans of the manga and anime on Twitter have run with the news, posting all manner of caps-locked exclamations.

HOLD THE FUCK UPPP CHAINSAW MAN ANIME AND PART 2 MANGA BOTH COMING IN 2022???!??!!!! pic.twitter.com/KMfFvsYF4t — prin (@powycult) December 3, 2021

CSMTWT WAKE UP‼️ WE’RE GETTING CHAINSAW MAN PART 2 AND THE ANIME IN 2022 pic.twitter.com/6yfBQD1OlG — rosie (@satoruakii) December 3, 2021

Other fan-run news accounts have run with the alleged release date.

Rumors are saying both Chainsaw Man Part 2 & the anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man are scheduled for a 2022 release. — Chainsaw Man (@chainsawmannews) December 3, 2021

Chainsaw Man Anime Adaptation will premiere in 2022.



Chainsaw Man Part 2 Manga is also returning sometime in 2022 on Jump+. pic.twitter.com/ErxZNr8AIh — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) December 3, 2021

It’s not unreasonable to expect the manga to return from its now year-long hiatus, and the anime has a trailer to run alongside it, but there’s still no official announcement. It’s a rumor at best while we wait on an image of the news somewhere in Weekly Shonen Jump or just a post from Chainsaw Man‘s official Twitter account.

Still, we know the series will have a presence at the annual manga and anime expo Jump Festa, sponsored by Shueisha (owners of Weekly Shonen Jump). Mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto partook in Viz Media’s Mangaka Mania just yesterday, sharing a timelapse of his drawing the titular character. Unfortunately, there were no announcements tied to the video.

WGTC reached out to Chainsaw Man’s English publisher and North American distributor of Shonen Jump, Viz Media, for comment but did not hear back at time of publication.