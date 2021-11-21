Spice and Wolf audiobook announced

Yen Audio has announced at AnimeNYC that they will be putting out an audiobook for volume 1 of the popular light novel series Spice and Wolf, which was written by Isuna Hasekura (Billionaire Girl) with illustrations by Jū Ayakura (Last Bullet).

Spice and Wolf is a novel that follows Kraft Lawrence, a young travelling merchant, ends up travelling with Holo, the wolf-girl embodiment of a 600-year-old goddess of the harvest. The novel was very popular, and critically acclaimed, with the first of the series winning Silver in the Dengeki Novel Prize 2005. The popularity of the series also spawned a spinoff series, anime, manga, an internet radio show and a visual novel. So the audiobook will have a lot of company in the Spice and Wolf adaptation space.

Yen Audio emerged earlier this year from a partnership between Yen Press and Hachette Audio to produce, sell and distribute selected audiobooks. This collaboration has been making audiobooks of renowned light novel series like Sword Art Online and The Saga of Tanya the Evil.

The Spice and Wolf audiobook will be available in March 2022 from Yen Audio on all platforms where audiobooks are typically available.