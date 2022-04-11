‘Spy x Family’ English dub premieres this weekend

Crunchyroll announced today its lineup of dubbed anime for new releases in Spring 2022, and with it a welcome surprise. Following a viral premiere this weekend, Crunchyroll will stream an English-language dub of the hit new spring comedy series Spy x Family this weekend.

Premiering just one week after its series debut, the dub directed by Cris George stars Alex Organ (Death Parade’s Decim) as Agent Twilight, an undercover spy who adopts the alias Loid Forger on his mission to impersonate a family in order to get closer to a politician. Megan Shipman of Akebi’s Sailor Uniform joins Organ as Anya, Twilight’s telepathic adopted daughter and new best girl the world over, while Natalie Van Sistine (Attack on Titan’s Lisa) will voice the undercover assassin Yor, who joins the family on her own mission.

The dub premieres on Saturday, April 16 at 5:30pm EDT, just a week after Spy x Family’s dub debuted at the top of MyAnimeList’s charts and anime fans everywhere collectively adopted Anya. New episodes will premiere weekly at the same time, and Crunchyroll also announced it will host a live-streamed preview of the first episode on its Twitch channel at 4:00pm PDT on Friday, April 15.

Spy x Family Visuals 1 of 3

French and German dubs will premiere at the same time this weekend as well, with Latin American Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese dubs following the next week. The company announced that a Russian dub would also be produced, but did not reveal a release date.

Crunchyroll announced two dozen other new shows will be getting English-language dubs soon as well, including Tomodachi Game, The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2, Skeleton Knight in Another World, Shikimori’s Not Just A Cutie, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-, and more, though the company did not announce release dates for the rest of its lineup.