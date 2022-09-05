‘Spy x Family’ part 2 release date and where you can watch

Good news for all Spy x Family fans out there: the anime series is returning for a part two, and its release date is nearer than one might’ve expected.

For the more distracted folk, Spy x Family is currently an incredibly popular anime adaptation of Tatsuya Endo’s 2019 manga series. The story revolves around the Forger family members: Lois, a spy tasked with a secret mission; Yor, an assassin and Lois’ fake wife; and Anya, their adopted telepathic daughter. Now this make-believe family must keep up appearances for outsiders while also maintaining their secret identities from each other. This, of course, makes for a pretty fun slice-of-life series with a dash of spy action in the mix, and who doesn’t love that?

While the manga is still being published (and nowhere near its end), that couldn’t stop CloverWorks and Wit Studio from producing the adaptation, which premiered its first episode in April 2022. Part one consisted of 12 episodes, and aired its finale on June 22 before going on a break, leaving a lot of fans anxiously waiting for more. Although Spy x Family was quick to tease a fall return after part one’s end, no official date had yet been confirmed…until now.

When does ‘Spy x Family’ part 2 come out?

Thankfully, Spy x Family‘s return is now officially scheduled for Oct. 1, and with it comes a batch of 13 new episodes to finish off the anime’s first season. The episodes will be released weekly, with the first being titled “Stop the Terrorist Bombing Attack,” and it’s set to premiere at 10:30am CT.

The release announcement was made on Aug. 28, via Spy x Family‘s website, as well as the anime’s official social media accounts. To accompany the announcement. To give fans a little something to munch on while they wait, key visual art was also released, featuring Anya in the foreground, as well as her adoptive parents and an array of other characters, old and new, in the background. Out of all, fans seem especially excited about the opportunity to see more of Bond, the huge and adorable dog that has been teased to become the family’s new addition, and who can blame them?

Where to watch ‘Spy x Family’ part 2

While Netflix holds the rights for the series, it’s only available for streaming in a few parts of the world, namely, Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Thailand, India, Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines. So far, these are the only countries we have confirmed can safely count on Netflix to deliver Spy x Family‘s part two episodes.

On the other hand, all of the series’ part one episodes can be streamed on Hulu if you’re in the U.S. or Puerto Rico, and worldwide on Crunchyroll. Because of this, many expect Crunchyroll to also deliver Spy x Family‘s new batch of episodes, which is probably a safe bet.

With less than a month left for the series’ part two premiere, fans can let the anticipation build, and maybe re-watch the existing episodes in preparation. After part one’s immediate success, expectations are high for the remaining episodes of the season. Judging by the teasers available, Spy x Family is unlikely to disappoint.