Strongest ‘Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon’ characters, ranked from least to most powerful

With two seasons under its belt, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is the long-awaited continuation of Inuyasha’s story, a beloved anime adaptation of the manga by the same name. Although it certainly inspires a feeling of nostalgia in most of its audience, Yashahime manages to create a fresh plot with a new generation of protagonists.

With this sequel also came an array of new antagonists and side characters, a lot of them powerful enough to rival the original set of Inuyasha characters. Now, of course, this begs the question: which characters are the strongest? And how do their abilities come into play? To shine some light on this subject we created a list of the 10 strongest characters in this anime and ranked them from least to most powerful. If a new season eventually makes its way onto our screens, it’s likely that more powerful characters will come along with it, but with no confirmation so far, let’s dive into the strongest characters presented during the series up until now.

10. Moroha

Fun and energetic, Moroha is the daughter of Kagome and Inuyasha. Being a quarter-demon means that Moroha’s demonic energy isn’t on par with Setsuna’s and Towa’s, but she doesn’t allow that to stop her from charging into battle. Growing up with the wolf tribe, Moroha learned to fend for herself at an early age, using her fight skills to slay demons and sell their parts. When her usual skills aren’t enough though, she relies on her rouge to unleash her full demonic potential, transforming into Beniyasha.

Like her mother, Moroha also possesses great spiritual power that she learns to develop with time. This ends up compensating for her reduced amount of demonic power, which guarantees her place as one of the strongest characters in Yashahime.

9. Setsuna

As one of Sesshoumaru’s twin daughters, Setsuna inherited a great amount of power, as well as some of his characteristic abilities. This comes as both a blessing and a curse though, forcing Setsuna to seal away her demonic energy as it is too great for her to control. The times we do see Setsuna’s power unleashed, it’s clear how much stronger and bloodthirsty she becomes, being able to defeat Moroha even in her Beniyasha form.

Without relying on demonic power, this character grows into an incredibly proficient demon slayer, which makes her a strong opponent in both armed and unarmed combat.

8. Kagome Higurashi

Although she’s human, Kagome is not a helpless character. She is the reincarnation of a powerful priestess, which means she also possessed great spiritual powers. While weak in physical combat, Kagome’s strength is in the spiritual arrows she uses to purify demonic objects, purify and subsequently destroy demons, and break barriers and spells. Other than being noteworthy with a bow and arrow, Kagome also has healing abilities that without a doubt come in handy in a world as dangerous as hers.

When facing threatening situations, this character has proven capable of holding her own using not only her powers but her quick thinking. It’s thanks to this that Kagome often manages to face more powerful opponents.

7. Towa

Though Towa lacks experience fighting demons and accessing her own powers, her development over the course of the series is substantial. From the get-go, the audience is presented with Towa’s martial art skills, and her abilities only improve when she’s transported to the Feudal Era and forced to confront dangers she’s never imagined.

Towa’s weapons of choice are swords, which she uses to absorb demonic energy and unleash her own. She is also capable of summoning energy into her broken sword, creating an energy blade. With her powers enhanced by the Silver Rainbow Pearl, this character is known for her powerful bursts of energy, on which we often see Setsuna and Moroha rely, pointing to Towa being the strongest of the trio.

6. Riku

In the early stages of Yashahime, Riku’s motivations are quite unclear, making it difficult to understand where his loyalty truly lies. This character’s cunning nature and resourcefulness allow him to manipulate events to his favor, as he is often seen collecting Rainbow Pears after his opponents have been destroyed by others. This isn’t to say that Riku couldn’t take on many of the fights himself, especially being in possession of the Pearls, he just chooses to save himself the trouble. Because of this, we don’t get to see him showcase his powers all that often, but since he’s created out of Kirinmaru’s horn it’s safe to say he possesses great demonic energy. It is also stated that he could easily kill the Four Perils if he wished to, further pointing to his incredible abilities.

5. Osamu Kirin

After much speculation regarding this character’s origin and motivations during the anime’s first season, fans’ questions were finally answered with the confirmation of Osamu Kirin’s connection to Kirinmaru. Being the (literal) right hand of Yashahime’s main overarching villain, it’s no wonder that Mr. Kirin shows significant strength. While he takes a more observant role during much of the series, this character starts showcasing his power when the threat of the Grim Comet becomes imminent. During the anime’s lastest arc, Kirin can be seen easily ridding the Modern Era of demons and is able to handle the Grim Comet mostly by himself, dragging it across time into the feudal era, which is no small feat. Adding to this his ability to manipulate other characters in the series makes Kirin a fearsome opponent.

4. Inuyasha

Son to Toga and half-brother to Sesshoumaru, Inuyasha is a dog demon with super speed, strength, agility, and canine olfactory senses. Unarmed, this character possesses a great amount of power for a half-demon, but wielding a powerful sword like Tessaiga surely comes in handy more often than not. This weapon gives Inuyasha the ability to destroy a hundred demons with a single stroke and to absorb new powers.

While Inuyasha is the protagonist of his own series, being a half-demon comes with disadvantages that limit his power – once a month this character loses all his demon abilities and is usually unable to transform into a full demon. However, being a descendant of the Great Dog Demon provides Inuyasha with remarkable power, enough to secure his current place in this ranking.

3. Zero

Being the older sister of Kirinmaru, and a Great Demon herself, Zero is a remarkably powerful being; or at least, she was. By renouncing her emotions and creating the seven Rainbow Pearls, Zero’s demonic energy was scattered across the world. Now, if we consider the amount of power each Pearl contains, it’s easy to imagine how much stronger Zero was when in possession of her full powers.

Aside from her raw energy, what Zero does with it is varied. She is able to create demonic puppets, absorb spiritual energy, release energy balls, inflict curses, and link threads of fate. All of this combined makes for a very dangerous demon that few would take as an opponent.

2. Kirinmaru

The main antagonist in this anime and Lord of the Eastern Lands is without a doubt a character with immense demonic energy, capable of rivaling Toga in strength during his prime. Besides his obvious sword-fighting skills and leadership, Kirinmaru also has the ability to fly and teleport, which is particularly useful in battle, as he can often be seen hovering in the sky over his opponents.

During the course of the anime, he has shown to be capable of fighting the three half-demon princesses alone and coming out victorious. He also proved time and again to be a worthy opponent to Sesshoumaru, almost having him beat during their last fight as Sesshoumaru takes one of his attacks in full. However, at the end of the day, Kirinmaru is unable to defeat Sesshoumaru and the latter ends up sparing his life in combat.

1. Sesshoumaru

Since Inuyasha, Sesshoumaru has been established as one of the most powerful characters in the entire series, a status he maintains in Yashahime. Being a pure demon and Toga’s eldest son, Sesshoumaru possesses an incredible amount of raw demonic energy, which enables him to defeat most enemies with minimal effort. While he shares some abilities with Inuyasha, Sesshoumaru’s are inherently superior due to his pure blood, and he showcases a more diverse power set that includes flight, poison claws, a light whip, and telekinesis. Poised and controlled at all times, this character doesn’t often release his full power in battle, and he often relies on his trusty demonic sword, Bakusaiga, capable of dissolving anything with a single cut. Currently in its prime, Sesshoumaru’s power is said to have grown even beyond his father’s, making him the strongest character in this series.

All that said, Sesshoumaru’s powers aren’t all there is to him – he’s also shown to be an intelligent strategist and very experienced swordsman. This makes him a very complete fighter, which earns him the highest place in this ranking.

And there you have it: all of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon’s most powerful characters ranked. Rest assured, it was no easy task and hard decisions had to be made. Do you agree with this ranking? While you consider, you can watch Yashahime on streaming platforms, like Netflix, Hulu, or Crunchyroll.