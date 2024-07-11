‘Suicide Squad Isekai’ episode 6 release date, confirmed

Five episodes into Suicide Squad Isekai, and fans are fairly impressed. The anime, based on the popular DC Comics team, the Suicide Squad, has garnered a 67% positive score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series follows a familiar storyline in which A.R.G.U.S. director Amanda Waller puts together a team of supervillains to carry out dangerous missions against all manner of threats — including the mythical, mystical, otherworldly, and supernatural — that have an alarmingly high chance of killing them (and, if they fail to complete said missions, bombs attached to their bodies will detonate and kill them anyway).

It features many familiar characters, including Harley Quinn, the Joker, King Shark, Peacemaker, Deadshot, Clayface, and Rick Flagg. However, given that “Isekai” translates from Japanese as “another world,” it also features a few surprises that aren’t usually associated with DC canon.

It premiered for the Western audience on June 27, 2024, and the latest episode, episode 5, was released on July 11, 2024. But when can fans expect the follow-up episode?

When does episode 6 start streaming?

Episode 6 of Suicide Squad Isekai will premiere on Hulu and Max on July 18, 2024, before being released to Japanese audiences three weeks later on Aug. 3.

Previous episodes are still available on both platforms, and we strongly recommend watching the series. The animation is crisp, the voice-acting in the English dubs is solid without featuring any familiar names (though the original Japanese version is subtitled if you wish to watch that), and the storylines are exciting and action-packed.

