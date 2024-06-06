‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season’ 3 episode 10 release date confirmed

Fans have been left eagerly awaiting the continuation of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime after the events of last week’s episode.

The show is one of the best fantasy animes out there, and the third season is a great example of why, with the plot and various conflicts really ramping up. In episode 9 we saw Diablo confronting King Edward and Hinata being left gravely injured — what comes next is sure to take things to another level, so making sure you see episode 10 as soon as it drops has to be the highest priority right now.

Fortunately, the episodes for the third season have had a regular release schedule ever since it started airing back in April. The series is available to stream on Crunchyroll every Friday, which is the same day that it airs in Japan. So we can expect to see the story continue this Friday, on June 7th.

The exact time the episode will drop across the different U.S. zones will be as follows:

8:30 am (Pacific Time)

9:30 am (Mountain Time)

10:30 am (Central Time)

11:30 am (Eastern Time)

What can we expect in episode 10?

The next episode will no doubt see Diablo and Rimiru facing the Seven Day Clergy. Based off of chapter 96 of the manga, it’s all set to be a pretty intense fight, which could easily make it one of the most memorable episodes from this season — and we’re not even halfway through yet! Like the previous two, season 3 is set to be 24 episodes and according to Beebom.com, will be split into two halves, meaning we’re rapidly approaching the mid season finale.

