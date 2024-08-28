‘That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime’ season 3 episode 20 release date, confirmed

Season 3 of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has truly been living up to its promise of thrilling anime adventures, and as the season is set for its last run, we excitedly await the arrival of episode 20. Needless to say, Tempest’s intriguing universe continues to draw us in with its distinct blend of humor and fantasy.

Rimuru is doing an excellent job this season as a formidable anime protagonist. He has forged alliances, made new friends, and done much of what he’s set out to do. However, will Rimuru abandon his lovey-dovey demeanor in the face of an existential threat ahead?

When will episode 20 of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime come out?

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 20 Preview:



The Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime still maintains its periodic weekly release date. With that in place, we can expect episode 20 on Friday, Aug. 30 at 8:30 AM Pacific Time, or around 11:30 AM Eastern Time. As always, all episodes are available on Crunchyroll. However, the bit of bad news here is that the English dub will not be available at the time of the episode’s official release. In fact, we are currently 3 weeks behind the subbed version, but episode 18 is set for its official release soon.

Recapping season 3, episode 19

Episode 19, titled “Festival Eve,” started off with the many guests invited to the ballroom on the eve of the nation’s opening festival. Rimuru oversaw preparations, while Geld and Hakuro crafted sushi from a colossal fish. Distinguished guests arrived, including Hinata and Yuuki, who discussed Central World issues with Rimuru over a meal.

All of sudden a large dragon appeared, which happened to be none other than Empress Elemesia. Her arrival undoubtedly sparked intrigue, but all was quickly settled as other powerful figures joined the gathering. The episode ended with Rimuru’s speech, where he reassured attendees of his peaceful intentions towards humans, while firmly asserting Tempest’s right to defend itself against threats.

