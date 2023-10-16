The 10 best anime like ‘Plunderer’

Plunderer might follow a tale-as-old-as-time plot, but the anime succeeds in giving its own unique spin to the classic “searching for a hero” story. Moreover, there’s some really dark moments that elevate the plot significantly. The only problem is that while it’s an entertaining watch, you’re not spoiled with the amount of episodes to binge through. There’s only 24 episodes available, which means you’re probably going to watch something after you’re done with Hina and the others that call Alcia home. So when you’re all done, keep the fantasy alive with these similar stories!

10. Trigun

Set on a post-apocalyptic fictional planet known as No Man’s Land, the series follows the life of a famous gunman named Vash the Stampede. After accidentally destroying a city with his powers, Vash ends up with a massive price on his head and has to constantly fight bounty hunters who are after him. Along the way, he teams up with some allies who see that Vash is a true pacifist and only wants to recover his lost memories.

9. Gleipnir

Gleipnir is a supernatural thriller and action anime that follows the life of Shuichi Kagaya, a high school student who can transform into a monstrous dog with a zipper up its spine. After saving his classmate Claire from a fire, his identity is revealed to her and she promises to keep his secret. The pair then go on to investigate the death of Claire’s parents, as well as the disappearance of her sister Elena.

8. The God of High School

Set in a world with three different realms, humans are granted powers by gods to fight against the demons who want to conquer them. The series follows 17-year-old Jin Mori, a martial artist who was invited to participate in a martial arts competition called The God of High School (GOH). The winner of the nationwide tournament will have their wish granted.

7. Black Bullet

Black Bullet is set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by monstrous creatures known as Gastrea. The story follows Rentarou Satomi, a young warrior who has been tasked with defending the remnants of humanity. Alongside him are Kisara Tendo and Enju Aihara, and they all embark on missions to protect humanity as a trio.

6. The Rising of the Shield Hero (Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari)

This dark fantasy series follows Naofumi Iwatani, who is summoned to a parallel world alongside three other men to become heroes. Here, the Cardinal heroes are tasked with fighting monsters, known as Waves. Naofumi is granted the Legendary Shield and becomes the Shield Hero, but is hated because he only has defensive abilities. He faces betrayal and adversity but grows stronger along the way. Plunderer fans will enjoy the similar challenges that the protagonist faces.

5. Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress (Koutetsujou no Kabaneri)

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress is set in a steampunk world where a virus turns humans into undead creatures. The anime revolves around Ikoma, a steam smith at Aragane Station who becomes infected with the virus but can stop it from reaching his heart. Ikoma becomes something different and more powerful as a result- a Kabaneri. If you enjoyed the heavy suspense that’s littered all through Plunderer, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress is definitely worth the watch!

4. The Seven Deadly Sins (Nanatsu no Taizai)

This fantasy series follows Elizabeth Liones, the third princess of the Liones Kingdom as she goes on a journey to find the Seven Deadly Sins. The Sins were a powerful group of knights who were disbanded after they were framed for plotting a coup against the kingdom. Now that a new threat is upon them, Elizabeth hopes to get the Sins to protect the kingdom once more and clear their reputation.

3. Akame Ga Kill

Known for its intense battles and complex characters, this anime follows Tatsumi, a young warrior who becomes aware of the corrupt system of the Empire. He joins a group of assassins known as the Night Raid who fight against the Empire and begin a revolution. The suspense, fight sequences, and impressive storylines of Akame Ga Kill are arguably miles ahead of Plunderer though, so expect to fall deeper in love with this offering.

2. Tokyo Ghoul

Set in a world where flesh-eating ghouls exist alongside humans, Tokyo Ghoul follows Kaneki Ken, a college student. After a terrible accident that almost cost him his life, Kaneki undergoes surgery and is implanted with ghoul organs. He becomes a half-ghoul and is torn between his humanity and his new ghoulish identity.

1. Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin)

Popular for its epic battles and complex twists and turns, this series is set in a world where the last of humanity fights for survival against Titans who eat humans. The series follows Eren Yeager, a young boy who witnesses the death of his mother. Vowing to get revenge, he alongside his friends joins the Survey Corps to fight against the Titans and reclaim the Earth once again.