The 10 strongest characters in ‘Code Geass’, ranked

Code Geass stands as a testament to intricate storytelling, complex characters, and intense mecha battles in anime. In the same vein, the culmination of all these elements has made for some seriously epic displays of power.

In the world of Geass, power takes various forms, be it strategic brilliance, combat prowess, or supernatural abilities. Moreover, a dynamic roster of characters makes for some impeccable and compelling action sequences. But which character stands as the strongest in the entire series? Find out, as I delve into the realms of strength, and unveil the 10 strongest characters in Code Geass.

10. Marianne vi Brittania

Marianne is the deceased mother of LeLouch and Nunnally. She possesses a connection to the Geass and her untimely demise becomes a catalyst for the intricate web of events that occur in the series. Despite her vulnerability, her strength lies in the mysteries surrounding her death, shaping the narrative and casting a powerful shadow over the destiny of the Britannian Empire.

9. Jeremiah Gottwald

Jeremiah Gottwald is initially portrayed as a bigoted yet devoted soldier of Britannia, playing a role in the near-execution of Suzaku Kururugi. However, his allegiance takes a dramatic turn when LeLouch utilizes his Geass to manipulate Jeremiah into appearing as a traitor. Through a series of events, Jeremiah undergoes a transformation that endows him with remarkable combat capabilities, leading to his unwavering loyalty to LeLouch. Overall, Jeremiah Gottwald’s resilience, tenacity, and newfound devotion propel him to a position of strength in the later segments of the series.

8. Sayoko Shinozaki

Sayoko enters the scene as the maid for LeLouch and his sister Nunnally, concealing a hidden identity as a member of the Black Knights. Beyond her domestic role, Sayoko is revealed to be the 37th successor of the Shinozaki School of Martial Arts, showcasing combat prowess matching that of Suzaku Kururugi. With her deep loyalty to the vi Britannias, she stands by Lelouch till the very end, actively supporting him in the execution of his Zero Requiem plan.

7. Li Xingke

Li Xingke is the pilot of the incredibly powerful and demanding Knightmare Shen Hu. With people rarely using this mecha to its full abilities, it is more impressive that Li can properly pilot it. This is a testament to his talent in combat and his strategic brilliance. He also serves as a bodyguard to the Empress Tianzi of the Chinese Federation and his unwavering dedication and fighting abilities make him a formidable force in the series.

6. Charles zi Brittania

The Emperor of Brittania, Charles zi Brittania, is a central figure in the series who commands immense political and military power. As the Emperor of Britannia, Charles possesses unparalleled authority, wielding power over the entire empire. His possession of the “Code” grants him immortality and the ability to manipulate memories further enhances his strength. Charles’s strategic brilliance and control over the Code make him a formidable force, shaping the destiny of nations.

5. Bismarck Waldstein

Bismarck is introduced as a formidable character whose strength lies not only in his martial prowess but also in his strategic abilities. He pilots the Galahad frame, one of the most powerful Knightmare frames. As the Knight of One, Bismarck holds a position of great influence and is renowned for his exceptional combat skills and tactical acumen. His strength manifests both on and off the battlefield.

4. Kallen Kozuki

Initially introduced as a fiery and skilled pilot for the resistance group, the Black Knights, Kallen’s combat prowess in her custom Knightmare Frame, the Guren Mk-II, sets her apart. As the series unfolds, her unwavering determination and strategic acumen make her a force to be reckoned with. Kallen’s physical and emotional strength, both on and off the battlefield, establishes her as one of the strongest characters in the series.

3. LeLouch vi Brittania

The protagonist of Code Geass, LeLouch, possesses the formidable power of Geass, enabling him to command others. He emerges as a strategic genius whose strength lies in his unparalleled intellect and tactical brilliance. Initially introduced as a disenchanted student seeking revenge for the injustice suffered by his sister Nunnally, LeLouch gains the power of the Geass. Lelouch’s strength transcends physical abilities; it is rooted in his ability to manipulate situations, outsmart adversaries, and orchestrate grand plans.

2. C.C.

C.C. is introduced as a mysterious immortal who possesses the power of the Geass which grants her the ability to make people obey her commands. Beyond this formidable power, C.C. showcases a profound understanding of the human condition through her millennia-long experiences and her impact on the destinies of the characters in the series is not to be overlooked. She set the entire narrative into motion by giving LeLouch his Geass.

1. Suzaku Kururugi

Suzaku’s unparalleled combat skills, honed through his training as a Knight of the Round, make him a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield. He is introduced as a loyal soldier of Brittania, with extraordinary combat abilities that set him apart. His exceptional athleticism, mastery of Knightmare Frame piloting, unwavering sense of justice, and commitment to creating change from within the system truly define his strength.