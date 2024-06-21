The ‘Berserk: The Black Swordsman’ release window, trailer, and more

You know that meme where Thanos slips on the Infinity Gauntlet and grumbles, “Fine, I’ll do it myself”? That’s pretty much how the Berserk fandom felt when they embarked on their latest endeavor, Berserk: The Black Swordsman.

Previous anime adaptations have ranged from “meh” to “my eyes, my poor eyes!” None really captured the dark, gritty essence of Kentaro Miura’s masterpiece. Last year, the fan-led Studio Eclypse decided enough was enough. The dark fantasy is a tale of fate, despair, and defiance that has influenced countless other series. You can think about any major shonen hit, and there’s a good chance it borrowed a page or two from Berserk. The depth of Guts as a character, the plot, and the relentlessly dark tone set a benchmark. Yet, somehow, every attempt to adapt it felt like a letdown.

This project, Berserk: The Black Swordsman, is what many fans are calling a dream come true. From just the trailer released on May 18, it’s evident that Studio Eclypse understands what Berserk needs and deserves. In the trailer, the dark, brooding aesthetic that fans have been craving is back, with visuals that remind you why you fell in love with Berserk in the first place.

It’s true, some keen-eyed viewers might note that the animation frames aren’t as smooth as one might expect from larger, more established studios. However, this slight roughness around the edges can be seen as part of the charm that a fan-led studio like Studio Eclypse brings to the table.

When will Berserk: The Black Swordsman be released?

Studio Eclypse has officially slated the release window of Berserk: The Black Swordsman for 2025. An exact release date has yet to be announced.

Along with Berserk, Studio Eclypse has an Attack on Titan ending remake called Requiem in the works, set to drop in the Fall of 2024. The studio is splitting its time and resources between two demanding adaptations, and that means fans are going to have to wait a little longer.

Which arc will the Berserk: The Black Swordsman cover?

A few things about #BERSERK: The Black Swordsman



-No, we won't adapt the Golden Age arc.

-The project is focused on The Black Swordsman arc.

-There won't be any censoring or toned down scenes.

-3D CGI will not be used for any characters.

-It will be voiced in English &… pic.twitter.com/LqlWJ3Xq83 — Studio Eclypse (@studio_eclypse) October 6, 2023

Unlike previous adaptations that focused heavily on the Golden Age arc — because we needed to see Guts’ tragic backstory a thousand times — this project is diving straight into The Black Swordsman arc. For those unfamiliar with the arc, it follows Guts after the events of the Eclipse — you know, that little incident where everything went to hell in a handbasket. He’s no longer the wide-eyed mercenary we knew from the Golden Age. This Guts is a hardened, revenge-driven killing machine, armed with his iconic Dragon Slayer and a whole lot of rage.

