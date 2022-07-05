Getting anime tattoos may seem like an odd choice to some, but with the constant popularization of these animated complex stories, more and more people are becoming attached to the powerful fictional characters on their screen. Whether or not the tattoo may have a deeper meaning, one may simply wish to get a tattoo for its fun design and eye-catching colors or for the simple wish to carry an homage to their favorite series at all times. So, if you are one of the people wishing to get a unique tattoo design from the most popular animes to date, you’ve come to the right place. From Naruto to Demon Slayer, here are some of the best anime tattoo ideas to inspire you during your next ink session.

Naruto

Sleeves are a popular choice among tattoo and anime fans alike. For anyone who is ever indecisive about which panel or scene to get, a sleeve with all of the fan-favorite moments might just be the answer. Although this sleeve comprises some of the most iconic moments in the manga, all of the panels represented here have come to life in the anime. Other than the panels, this immaculate example of a Naruto sleeve also includes some of the most symbolic tokens in the story, including the Akatsuki cloud, representing the rain of blood that fell in Amegakure during its wars, and the Konoha symbol, an emblem for a leaf which represents Konoho, also known as “Village Hidden In The Leaves”.

Bleach

Next Luxury/Pinterest

The perfect tattoo for any Bleach enthusiast is obviously a variable of Ichigo’s zanpakuto, the sword wielded by soul society’s Shinigamis. A popular design among fans, nearly every Bleach tattoo includes the infamous Zangetsu. In this particular design, the sword is also in its Bankai state. The acclaimed Tensa Zangetsu perfectly encompasses the ideal tattoo for the die-hard Bleach fans who wish to have the perfect tribute to this anime.

One Piece

@kurapikz/Pinterest

One Piece definitely does not lack content to be used in tattoos. From the notorious X shared by the original Straw Hats and Vivi, to Law’s D-E-A-T-H tattoo, One Piece fans can choose from many different designs to include in their own ink repertoire. However, a tattoo that perfectly comprises One Piece’s nature at its core is Luffy’s straw hat. Known as Mugiwara no Luffy due to always having Shanks’ straw hat, One Piece has this piece of clothing from episode one. Other tattoo ideas for One Piece also include the Devil Fruits, or even Straw Hat’s belated boat, Sunny.

My Hero Academia

@moreno19pablo/outsons/Pinterest

For a spin on any regular colorful tattoo, a hint of fluorescent ink goes a long way. Usually “glow in the dark” tattoos don’t exactly live up to their name. These tattoos include fluorescent ink and colors made to glow under a black light, so if the prospect of an ever-glowing tattoo isn’t all that appealing, worry not – these tattoos will only glow under the right circumstances. In this My Hero Academia tattoo, the manifestation of Midoria’s power is beautifully conceived through the use of fluorescent ink, which will certainly add life and pizzaz to any tattoo, creating an incredibly unique design using a technique that isn’t at all common. Other popular My Hero Academia tattoo designs include mostly characters, such as Dabi, Eijiro Kirishima, and Shōta Aizawa.

Attack On Titan

@kurapikz_/Pinterest

Although based on an absolutely epic story, many popular designs for Shingeki no Kyojin are actually right down the minimalist alley. In recent years, popular anime tattoos are often framed, meaning inside rectangular lines is oftentimes a popular panel or scene of the anime. In this specific example, Eren’s iconic post-titan fighting stance is included in the design, thus making for a great idea for anyone aiming to get Attack on Titan‘s main protagonist inked. Other popular designs include the Gear blade, Levi’s framed sharp eyes, and also the Scouting Legion’s symbol.

Hunter x Hunter

@makaelakelly/Pinterest

Sometimes less is more, and popular Hunter x Hunter tattoos perfectly convey that idea. Although complex and quite lengthy, popular Hunter x Hunter designs usually include the infamous eyes in the anime. Hisoka’s sharp eyes as well as the symbols he proudly displays on his cheeks are an incredibly popular choice among fans. These symbols are also used when Hisoka is texting others — namely Kurapika — to let them know he is in fact the sender of the message. Iconic and unmistakable, no one would ever confuse the person behind the pink star and the green tear. Other Hunter x Hunter tattoos oftentimes include Killua’s eyes or the Phantom Troupe’s spider tattoos.

Demon Slayer

@MissLuva/Pinterest

The mask used by Sabito is just one of many examples of Demon Slayers‘ meaningful objects used in tattoos. Sporting a warding fox mask hand-carved by the master — Sakonji Urokodaki — this object worn by Sabit became of huge importance to the development of Demon Slayer. While using this mask, Sabito taught and helped Tanjiro prepare for the Final Selection exam, and during this time, a seemingly ruthless warrior turned out to be a kind boy with strong values and sacrificial nature. In this tattoo design, all of the elements left by Sabito’s soul in Mount Sagiry — paired with beautiful flowers — create the most meaningful tattoo possible as a memoir for this selfless kid.

Hopefully, this diverse assortment of anime tattoos will inspire anyone looking to unapologetically wear straw hats and warding masks on their skin, taking their favorite anime and characters everywhere they go.