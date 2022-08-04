The best Black anime characters, ranked



It’s pretty common knowledge that Black people are a minority in Japan where most anime is created and set. With many characters being predominantly Japanese, there have been some Black anime characters that have made their mark in their respective films and series. From major roles to supporting ones, the number of Black anime characters is on the steady rise, which is a step in the right direction for inclusion. Though some characters are rooted in one stereotype or the other, there are a ton who have left lasting impressions on fans.

With some of the most astounding and refreshing stories and plots, here is a ranking of 10 of the best Black anime characters who are unforgettable by many fans.

10. Killer Bee (Naruto: Shippūden)

Brother to the Fourth Raikage and the jinchuriki of the Eight-tailed beast, Killer Bee dreams of becoming the best rapper ever. Bee was the only eight-tail jinchuriki to ever befriend the beast, which made him use its powers to its very limits. He is very popular among Naruto fans for his unlimited amount of swagger and unique skills, although some fans have criticized his stereotypical mannerisms. He is also a swift marksman, with unpredictable movements that even got past Sasuke’s sharingan technique. With his blonde locs, carefree attitude, and cocky demeanor, Killer Bee is definitely a fan-favorite!

9. Kilik Rung (Soul Eater)

One of the top three students at Death Weapon Meister Academy, Kilik Rung is an EAT (Especially Advanced Talent) class agent. He is known to be partnered with the twin weapons, Fire and Thunder. Kilik is extremely skilled in hand-to-hand combat and possesses a unique wavelength that allows him to sync and wield various weapons. Kilik’s dedication to his friends, excellent marksmanship, and reflexes put him several ranks above many.

8. Afro Samurai (Afro Samurai)

This classic anime character was one of the premier Black characters in anime and both the anime and character are hailed as standouts in anime history. Afro Samurai is a swordsman who is not afraid to do whatever he must to move forward. He is capable of deflecting arrows and bullets with his sword and is often uninterested in petty squabble, choosing to go for the violent route instead. His affection throughout the series is extremely limited, as he’s earned the nickname “monster” for his cold-blooded killings, but it does prove that the famous swordsman isn’t all brute force and terror.

7. Carole Stanley (Carole & Tuesday)

Carole is a hardworking orphan in Alba City who dreams of becoming an honest musician, despite her hardships and environment dictating otherwise. The independent teenager remains determined and passionate, displaying the many heartwarming qualities a friend should have throughout the course of the series. She may have a bit of a temper, but it’s really because she has great expectations for herself and her future. It all pays off in the end though, when she and the charming Tuesday become music sensations.

6. Ogun Montgomery (Fire Force)

Ogun is a member of the Special Fire Force Company 4 and is easily identified by his unique tattoos. Being a 3rd generation pyrokinetic allows him to create and manipulate his flames, but it’s his utilization of his exceptional powers that makes him shine. He can use his fire efficiently in any possible terrain and his special Flamy Ink technique allows him to tattoo his fire on his body which increases his strength, stamina, and speed. Ogun has many other brilliant qualities besides his powers though. He’s a true protector at heart, devoted to keeping Tokyo safe from all harm and showing respect to everyone around him.

5. Canary (Hunter X Hunter)

Initially seen as ruthless and uncaring, Canary is a butler apprentice to the Zoldyck family. At age 10, Canary was able to defeat a blacklist hunter and a hundred of his men in mere minutes. She is known to hold a deep affection for Killua and is more loyal to him than to the rest of the Zoldyck family. With nothing but her rod and quick learning abilities, Canary can protect the family she serves. Her afro pigtails and small stature might make her appear as harmless at a first glance, but she’s definitely not one to be crossed.

4. Muhammed Avdol (Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders)

Muhammed is an Egyptian fortune teller who allies with Joseph Joestar and his team in their quest to defeat the flamboyant and villainous Dio. He can manifest his life energy into a fire-wielding entity (Stand). Although Muhammed is very wise and responsible, he can easily be said to be egocentric due to his slight obsession with how he’s seen. The mastery of his powers has led him to be the first character to properly use and fight with a Stand. He may be focused and serious most times, but he’s a character in Jojo, which means he couldn’t escape the beautiful and graceful poses even if he tried.

3. April (Darker Than Black)

April is an MI-6 agent that goes by the alias Bella when undercover. April possesses the ability to manipulate atmospheric pressure and can create hurricanes, making her a formidable character in the series. Her powers become exponentially deadly when paired with others, and although she works better with her team members July and November 11, she is able to successfully carry out missions on her own. She’s smart, sexy, stylish, and can outdrink anyone. What’s not to love?

2. Fire Emblem / Nathan Seymour (Tiger & Bunny)

If there is one iconic and historic character to remember, it would be this non-binary hero. Bullied by classmates and disowned by their own, Fire Emblem is a uniquely animated character that openly shows their love for dresses, makeup, and male heroes. They are known to be intelligent, observant, and have great control over their powerful pyrokinetic powers. Emblem is also the owner of Helios Energy, a company that sponsors Fire Emblem. Their flamboyant looks, self-confidence, pride and assurance, make Emblem one of the most prolific Black LGBTQ characters in anime ever.

1. Yoruichi Shihoin (Bleach)

Born to one of the noble families in Soul Society, Yoruichi is the first female head of the Shihoin House. She is not only the captain of the Second Division, but is also the commander of the Onmitsukido, the Secret Mobile Unit of Soul Society. Known for her feline transformations and all round badassery, Yoruichi is revered as one of the strongest captains and the most skillful Hoho master to ever exist, capable of defeating her enemies in mere seconds. It also helps that she’s an absolutely skillful and ruthless fighter, hardly ever misses a hair when she goes toe to toe with anyone who gets in her way.