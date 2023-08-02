The 10 best ‘Black Clover’ filler episodes

Black Clover has experienced a meteoric rise in popularity since the anime premiered in October of 2017. Adapted from Yuki Tabata’s manga of the same name, it’s one of the most exciting new-gen anime, with arguably the most energetic protagonists of the lot.

Asta, Yuno, and their merry band of supporting wizards have warmed their way into the hearts of the audience, who constantly remained excited to follow them on their journey, and to see which of them will become the Wizard King. The series, animated by Studio Pierrot, originally ran from Oct. 3, 2017, to Mar. 30, 2021, and spans 170 episodes.

Over the course of its run, it aired some highly entertaining filler episodes. While fillers aren’t usually a make-or-break affair for anime watchers, it’s not without its detractors. However, Black Clover succeeds in keeping its filler stories brief and short. Furthermore, there’s usually some emotional weight attached to them. They don’t necessarily have to affect the overall plot, but they do keep the story running at a different, yet satisfying pace. Here are some of the best ones.

“Battle to the Death?! Yami vs. Jack” (Episode 68)

This filler Black Clover episode involves a battle over the best food stall. Asta is threatened by Yami to sell his grilled squid to customers, and in the next stall, Jack the Ripper also threatens Sekke Bronzazza to sell his meat dishes. However, neither stall is pulling any customers. The captains are convinced by Asta and Noelle to settle their score with a competition to see whose stall sells more food. Despite using Asta and Sekke, the two are still unable to sell, and so they decide to use their own abilities. They go from playing games like arm wrestling, and thumb wars, to full-on fighting. The two captains are even willing to use their new magic to win this competition, and their fight causes the destruction of property.

“The One that Has My Heart, My Mind, and Soul” (Episode 135)

Image via Crunchyroll

This episode follows Finral as he goes on several dates with different women to run an experiment. The notorious ladies’ man believes that his constant womanizing habit is a curse, but he is corrected by Noelle. She tells him that with enough practice, he can stop being a flirt. Finral decides to train himself by going on dates with various women to test how unaffected he is by their romantic charms, and to resist his womanizing habit.

“Petit Clover! The Nightmarish Charmy SP!” (Episode 82)

This story takes place during the Royal Knights arc. While wandering through the forest to scavenge for food, Charmy comes upon a cluster of strange-looking mushrooms. She eats some and begins experiencing horrific hallucinations. Most of her hallucinations are based on past chapters of Petite Clover! and Charmy struggles to pull herself together due to her drugged state.

“Those Remaining” (Episode 142)

One of the most popular Black Clover filler episodes, “Those Remaining” packs an emotional punch. Part of the Elf Reincarnation arc, episodes 142 through 148 tell the story of a banished commoner named Dazu Tayak. After witnessing the death of her husband and mother-in-law, something in her snaps, and she becomes hungry for revenge. She joins the Devil Banishers, a group of vigilantes who are against Asta’s existence since he possesses a Devil. Along the line, it is revealed that the Devil Banishers are actually a group of believers who want to sacrifice Asta to the Spade Kingdom in order to obtain devil powers themselves.

“Together in the Bath” (Episode 85)

The episode focuses on the relationship between Captain Yami and Captain William Vangeance. While the members of the Black Bull are in the bath awaiting the results of the Royal Knights Selection Exam, Yami tells them the story of how he and the Captain of the Golden Dawn met. The pair met for the first time when he was protecting a village from bandits, and they fought together to apprehend the criminals. Their achievement sparked a rivalry to be the first to become Captain of the Magic Knights.

“The New Magic Knight Squad Captains’ Meeting” (Episode 130)

“Julius’ Plan” comes after the Star Awards Festival, where the Black Bulls came in second place. Julius has been turned into a child and has been kept hidden from the King and the public. After the ceremony is concluded, Julius calls the Magic Knights to a meeting to discuss the existence of a Devil in the Spade Kingdom. The same Devil had placed a curse on the princess of the Heart Kingdom, and she had only a year left to live. The Knights are tasked with going to the Heart Kingdom to learn more about devils, and train until they become First Stage Mages capable of defeating devils.

“A Witch’s Homecoming” (Episode 139)

This episode follows Vanessa as she returns to the Witches’ Forest. As the war with the Spade Kingdom draws near, Vanessa worries about the members of the Black Bulls needing to get stronger to defeat their opponents. She decides to go back to the Witches’ Forest, a place that holds unpleasant memories for her, in hopes of learning a spell that could help in the war. She seeks the help of the Witch Queen to teach her Ancient Magic. The Queen accepts in exchange for Vanessa’s help in getting rid of magical beasts that are putting the forest’s security at risk.

“Nero Reminisces… Part One” (Episode 123)

Prior to this Black Clover filler episode, we learn that Nero, the bird who loved to nest on Asta’s head, was in fact a powerful mage that has been alive for over five centuries. In this episode, we see Nero, now Secre Swallowtail, reminiscing about the events that took place a long time ago. Through her memories, we are able to find out what exactly happened with the Elf Tribe, and why they have such hate for the mages. The Elf Tribe was an ancient group of people who had great magical powers, but lived in the Forsaken Realm of the Clover Kingdom. After facing a great betrayal and loss, the surviving elves seek revenge.